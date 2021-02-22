Peter Kenneth Weidt, 68 of Claverack, NY passed away at home on Friday February 19, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on November 6, 1952 in Mt. Vernon, NY to the late William and Mary (Reehl) Weidt.
Peter grew up in Brewster, NY where he enjoyed camping, fishing and anything mechanical. He loved helping his dad work on the family car and get his first car at age 11, a 1929 A model pickup. As he grew older he moved onto muscle cars but never lost his passion for model A Fords.
He worked at various jobs throughout his lifetime, auto mechanic, metal fabrication and mechanical restoration at an Antique Auto Restoration Shop in Pawling, NY. He finished his career as a member of the Carpenter’s Union Local in White Plains and then working with his brother David on a private estate in Chatham, NY.
Peter was a kind and giving individual who never hesitated to help a friend in need. He will be missed greatly.
Peter is survived by his brother David Weidt of Claverack, NY and several friends.
Friends are invited and may call on Saturday February 27, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, Route 22 in Copake NY. Services will follow at 3:00 PM.
Spring interment will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
To send an online condolence please visit www.peckandpeck.net.
