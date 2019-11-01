Phillip Demers

BRUSHTON – Phillip L. Demers, 64, passed away unexpectedly October 28, 2019 at CVPH. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born October 5, 1955 in Malone the son of the late Leo F. & Mary E. (Tuttle) Demers. He attended Brushton-Moira Schools.
Phil enjoyed listening to old time country music, playing cards, and working on scanners. Phil took pride in being there to help people, especially his mother and father.
He is survived by his two brothers, Donny and his wife Wendy Demers of Connecticut, Kevin Demers and his sister-in-law Betty Demers of North Lawrence, and a sister Sheila Demers of Malone. Also surviving him are many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother Gene Demers.
Calling hours will be Monday (Nov. 4) from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. Phil’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Brushton.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Moira Vol. Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
