Phillip Savage

Phillip Dene Savage, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at the Alice Center, Malone, NY. He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Andrea Bouchard Savage; three (3) children: Daniel and Jennifer (Kimberley) Savage, Donna Savage, and Timothy and Jill (Ziel-inski) Savage; three (3) grandchildren: Shannon Savage, Kaitlin Savage, and Abigail Savage; three (3) step-grandchildren: Nicholas Sabin, Adam Sabin, Kate (Sabin) Nicolay; four (4) step-great grandchildren; Jillian, Ace, Connor, and Finn; and two nieces Sandra (Castiglione) Tarnow and Susan (Castiglione) Baranski. He was predeceased by his eldest son Dene Arthur Savage.
Phillip was born in Bombay, NY on June 14, 1934 to Belle Beatrice Dustin Savage and Arthur Bernard Savage. He attended school in Bombay where he was captain of the basketball and baseball teams, among other accomplishments. He graduated in 1954 from Morrisville Agricul-tural and Technical Institute (now SUNY Morrisville) with an A.A.S Degree in Automotive Tech-nology.
He met Joan McKane while attending high school and they were married in 1954. Employment included technical positions with ALCOA and General Motors in Massena, NY followed by pro-gressively more responsible positions as an employee, manager, executive officer, president, and sole proprietor of several organizations in which his engineering, sales, management and consulting skills were applied involving international travel.
Phil was intimately involved with the development of the Moon Valley Ski Area (now Titus Moun-tain Family Ski Center) starting in 1959. Employed by Hall Ski Lift Co., Inc., Watertown, NY from 1962-1975, he rose to President and Chief Operating Officer while playing an integral role in the growth of the company as it became the largest manufacturer of arial tramways in North America. From 1975 to 1987, Phil held positions with the Paulson Wire Rope Corporation and Von Roll Habegger of America, Inc. while also providing consulting services to ski areas and performing ski lift and wire rope inspections. Several of his inventions related to his work were awarded U.S. and Canadian patents. Additionally, he was Mountain Manager for the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Bobsled and Luge Complex for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. From 1987 to his retirement in 2000, Phil worked as a Heavy Truck Sales Representative for Bailey Motor Company of Malone, NY and was sole proprietor of Cooperative Evaluation Services, an insurance inspection service.
As a young man, Phil’s interests included power boat racing, gigging as a professional musician on saxophone, and recreational downhill skiing including serving on the National Ski Patrol as Eastern Equipment Advisor. He was a life-long avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed smok-ing fish and meat - especially spare ribs. As a father and family man he instilled a love for and discipline toward animal husbandry (especially dogs and horses) and music-making, and he found great pleasure in teaching his children how to water ski, downhill ski, work in the woods, fish, hunt (ducks, geese, deer, and rabbits), show horses and, in general, succeed in life.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lower Lodge of Titus Mountain Family Ski Center. Friends and family are cordially invited. Donations may be made to the Chasm Falls United Methodist Church and sent to Joan Mazzacano, Treasurer, 29 Kimpton Road, Malone, NY 12953.
Arrangements are by the Spaulding Funeral Home, Inc.
