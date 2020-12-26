2020 in Review: The year in pictures

The Lake Flower Boat Launch in Saranac Lake is a fleury of activity on Jan. 23, as volunteers cut blocks of ice from Pontiac Bay and begin building the Winter Carnaval Ice Palace. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Mike March, of Watertown, uses a snow blower to clear his driveway on South Hamilton Street on Feb. 28. He said he blew about a foot of snow from his driveway that morning before giving up until the snow let up. He was back out at about noon to blow another foot of snow. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Racers in bikinis line up for their turn to try and record the fastest time in various engine size categories on the Lawrenceville Fire Station�s snowmobile drag strip on Feb. 22. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Catherine Peer, then 14, of Lowville, right, pulls Lily Sadowski, then 4, of Turin, on a snowmobile sled on Feb. 21, in the back parking lot of West Wind Motel & Townhouses in Turin, which is owned and operated by Lily’s parents, Tim and Nicole Sadowski. They also rent Yamaha snowmobiles at West Wind, and in February, became the first location in the northeast to be included in the company’s “Destination Yamaha” program launched in May. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The racks that hold toilet paper at Price Chopper on Arsenal Street in Watertown sit empty on March 13, as people panic shop for supplies due to coronavirus concerns. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The Lowville Academy boys basketball team celebrates as Lowville senior Chad Bach, second from right, enters the locker room following the team’s win in the Section 3 Class B finals between the school and Solvay at SRC Arena in Syracuse on March 7. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Kristina Tyo, a licensed practical nurse at Pediatric Associates of Watertown, wears a disposable gown and N95 mask to protect herself and patients from the coronavirus at the doctor’s office in Watertown on March 18. The pediatric office is worried about running out of supplies during the pandemic as gowns were having to be sterilized and reused. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Thomas Flavin, left, talks to his wife, Elfriede Flavin, on his cell phone through a window at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown on March 26. Mr. Flavin has been visiting his wife every day for more than a year, but coronavirus concerns have restricted visitor access to the home. He still visits his wife every day, but has to speak to her through the glass. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Laurie Poor adjust the last letter she placed on the American Theater’s marquee in Canton on March 16. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered all New York movie theaters to close, and later, all nonessential businesses. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times
Patrick Grimshaw of Grimshaw Dairy Farm in Adams opens a spigot at the bottom of his Van-Vetter tank holding nearly 15,000 pounds of milk to let the milk run out into a drain on April 2. He alone has had to dump more than 100,000 pounds of milk before this image was made due to economic constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
While wearing a duck costume, Emily Lighthall cheers on the first, second and third place ducks in the 26th annual AdironDuck Race on April 26, at Oswegatchie Educational Center on Long Pond Road in Croghan. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Grady Boyer, right, races to get to his blue golf ball before his grandfather Ron Spadaccini can tap it in the hole on April 8, as they practice their short games on the ninth green of Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Elizabeth Moxie sings “We’re Not Gonna Take It” during a drive-by protest in downtown Watertown on April 18, calling for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to reopen New York’s economy following a shutdown of nonessential businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Faith Allen, right, checks appointments and identification of a patient at Samaritan Medical Center’s COVID-19 testing site located on Summit Drive in Watertown on April 7. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Bryan Torres, 22, of Fort Drum, extends his arm as Kai Rodgers, also of Fort Drum, 23, catches the frisbee at Southwick Beach State Park in Henderson on May 22. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Madison Riley, right, laughs as her mom, Jessica Riley, left, attempts to blow out the trick candles on her graduation cake on May 15. Jessica was one of hundreds of Jefferson Community College students to graduate virtually this year. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Levi Hauck, then 3, plays a game of tag with his brother Liam, then 6, and sister Leah, then 7, in the front yard of their home in Watertown on May 8. The Hauck family made the message in their window together and said it helps spread encouragement through their neighborhood. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
As the sun sets on campus on May 11, a lamp post, in the quad behind Kirk Douglas Hall, illuminates a tribute to honor the graduating seniors at St. Lawrence University in Canton. Facilities staff created the tribute. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of activists march through downtown Watertown holding “Black Lives Matter” signs during the March for Unity on June 13. The national Black Lives Matter movement made its way to Watertown following the death of a Black Minneapolis man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day weekend. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Carol Beckstead shares a laugh with customers as she takes their order at the Admiral’s Inn in Alexandria Bay on June 12. She wears a face mask to protect herself from the novel coronavirus as restaurants begin to reopen following a shutdown of nonessential businesses. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Community members place prayer candles and write messages on poster board placed around the base of a tree in the village of Gouverneur on June 22, in honor of Treyanna Summerville, a Gouverneur senior who was reported dead earlier that morning. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Bruce Williams, Peyton Williams, then 10, and Alexes Williams, then 18, all of Watertown, wait for a movie to begin at The Black River Drive-In Theater on July 29. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Cammy D. Muldoon, then 10, Will J. Sheible, then 12, and Ben D. Sheible, then 9, all of Rochester, dig into their ice cream treats on Aug. 25, outside of The Scoop in Clayton while on a family vacation in the area. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Carson M. Crump, then 12, watches closely as his older brother Cayden R., then 15, teaches him different jumps into the St. Lawrence River as they swim with a group of friends off the dock in Clayton on Aug. 3. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A parade of motorcycles, cars and trucks in support of law enforcement arrives at Thompson Park in Watertown where a rally is held in support of law enforcement on Aug. 22. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Luke C. St. Joseph, then 7, rides a bus with other students on Aug. 11, near Wiley Middle School in Watertown for a video meant to inform students and parents about COVID-19 procedures once school starts in September. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Teaching aid Sally J. Beeles checks, from left, Eleanor, then 4, and Hadley Parody’s, then 7, temperatures as their mother Sara watches before saying goodbye on their first day back at school on Sept. 8, at LaFargeville Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Susan and Jeffrey Aronowitz, both of Watertown, address their fundraising team and others on Sept. 27, at Thompson Park in Watertown about how much their support means to them after having lost their son, Jordan, to suicide last December. The Jammin’ for Jordan team raised some $4,500 for suicide prevention. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Then-Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, Tedra L. Cobb, right, bumps elbows with Ron D. Monnat, a Vietnam veteran, during a campaign event on Sept. 13, in the parking lot of Garland City Beer Works in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Mason Oregon, then 13, Isaiah Adams, then 18, and Trey Corpening, then 13, stand for a photo under a lamp post on State Street while trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
An American flag suspended between two Verizon trucks moves with the wind on Oct. 23, as loved ones of Alec R. Williamson, 38, a Verizon worker who was killed on the job the week prior, gather outside of the Johnson Funeral Home for his funeral on William Street in Dexter. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Supporters of Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, waves signs behind her as she speaks with the media on Oct. 5, during a campaign rally on Public Square in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, comes out on stage at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls on election night after declaring victory in the election over Democratic challenger Tedra L. Cobb. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Tedra L. Cobb, then-candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, alongside her husband Scott Shipley and daughter Aida Cobb prepares to deliver her concession speech at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Canton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
To honor his military service during the Korean War, veteran Wayne A. Mosher Sr.’s family and friends gather outside of Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown with homemade signs and flags for Veterans Day. Mr. Mosher was unable to take an Honor Flight in recognition of his service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Nearly a dozen different fire departments work to extinguish a fire on Nov. 9, at the Rainbow Motel on Route 12 in Pamelia, where tenants were evacuated with no reported injuries, leaving the structure a total loss. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Olivia “Ollie” Bos, 11, rides her new horse, 15-year-old JC, outside her home in Gouverneur on Nov. 22. Ollie was given a horse from Make a Wish of Central New York. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The Moore family, from left, Samantha with her children Hannah, then 4 months, Cora, then 4, and Robert, then 7, meet Santa through a towering plexiglass screen at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown on Dec. 12. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center critical care educator and occupational health nurse Cheryl Smith, RN, right, prepares to inject Louise Thrasher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the facility in Ogdensburg on Dec. 23. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
John Maniscalco, of Evans Mills, lays a wreath and says a prayer at a headstone during a Wreaths for Veterans ceremony at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Dec. 19. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — As the novel coronavirus swept across the nation and north country this year, canceling events and keep every inside their homes, a common question asking in our newsroom almost daily was, “How on Earth are we going to illustrate that?”
The streets were deserted, going inside another person’s residence caused a deep-seated feeling of fear and masks shielded faces.
So really, how on Earth were we going to illustrate the ever-changing world we now lived in?
Enter our talented visuals staff.
During a year like no other, our photographers used their creativity to think outside the box and create images that generations will look back on when studying a pandemic that changed our world forever.
I’ll keep it short this year and let the images speak for themselves.
— Sydney Schaefer, assistant managing editor
