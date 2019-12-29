You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

2019 in Review: The year in pictures

  • Updated
  • 0
year in photos.jpg
Buy Now

Watertown High School senior and swim team captain Imani Torres, center, and teammates swim underwater together during practice on Sept. 4 in the school’s pool. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

To be honest, it took me a long time to figure out how I wanted to start this letter. Writing about photography is sometimes harder than photography itself, but here’s my attempt to put the impossible into words.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve spent countless hours pouring over hundreds of images made by current and former staff photographers at the Times to create our first-ever year in photos compilation. Some images made me smile immediately, while others brought with them the familiar pang of heartache felt while covering tough assignments. Regardless of the feelings brought with them, each image holds unforgettable memories, and those memories are unique from viewer to viewer. This is what I love about photography.

Our photojournalists are out in the north country community every day documenting its people at each point along their individual paths — sometimes at their best and brightest moments, sometimes at their darkest hour.

The 10th Mountain Division reunited hundreds of families throughout the year upon welcoming home soldiers deployed overseas. We were there.

The Harrisville boys basketball team celebrated through tears after bringing home the state Class D title in March to their village of less than 700 people. We were there.

The beginning of the year holds a particularly painful memory for Watertown. On Feb. 14, Aaron Bodah and four of his five daughters, Merissa, 14, Alexa, 8, Erin, 6, and Skylar, 4, died in a devastating house fire. Hundreds gathered outside the Bodah home the following day for a vigil, and again days later for a memorial service, displaying an outpour of support like I’ve never seen before. And again, we were there.

These are just a few examples, but the one thing each of these events has in common is that our photojournalists were there, documenting in real time the events unfolding, getting to know the people and submerging ourselves in our community. Photography is the greatest asset we have to give viewers a front row seat to what’s happening in our community.

“You can’t document a community accurately until you become a part of it.”

As a photojournalist, this is a mantra I live by.

I could write about this forever, but for now, I’ll let the photos speak for themselves. I hope you all enjoy.

— Sydney Schaefer, multimedia manager

---

januaryheader.jpg
Buy Now

Two women slowly make their way across the sidewalk in Watertown’s Public Square on Jan. 30 as snow continued to fall throughout the north country. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
190106173081055.jpg
Buy Now

Groups of people gather on Black Lake near Edwardsville on Jan. 2 to ice fish. One fisherman is seen slipping and falling before getting a hole drilled and his line in the water. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
190104172852666.jpg
Buy Now

Beaver Falls, Castorland and Croghan fire departments respond to a structure fire on Jan. 3 just off Main St. in Castorland. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190106173081251.jpg
Buy Now

A group of bystanders watch as a snowmobiler zips by them on Jan. 5 during the Snowmobile Hill Drag event hosted by JerryRiceRacing at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190128175735506.jpg
Buy Now

Cadence Dillenback, 4 at the time this photo was taken, hugs a dog of CupCake Mushing, LLC on Jan. 27 at Thompson Park in Watertown. Thompson Park Day was the conclusion to Snowtown festivities in the north country. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Business magazine.

febheader.jpg
Buy Now

Hundreds of mourners gather outside of 906 Myrtle Ave. in Watertown on Feb. 15 for an evening vigil to honor the five members of the Bodah family that passed away in a house fire at the same address the day prior. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_10.JPG
Buy Now

Brayden Channon enjoys his snow day by sliding down a mound of snow outside his home in Watertown on Feb. 2. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190218178258762.jpg
Buy Now

Seth Hill from Fire Magic twirls balls of fire on Feb. 16 during the Fire Festival at the Jefferson County Historical Society in Watertown. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190221178620299.jpg
Buy Now

Spc. Alec Alcoser, of Fort Drum, directs his dog, Alex, to lay on the floor in a conference room on post during an interview with the media on Feb. 20. Alex suffered severe injuries, including the loss of his back left leg, in a suicide blast while deployed in Afghanistan last year. Spc. Alcoser said he broke all four extremities in the blast and has undergone about 15-20 surgeries since. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Living magazine.

marchheader.jpg
Buy Now

The Clarkson Golden Knights hoist the ECAC championship trophy over their heads on March 23 after defeating Cornell in Lake Placid. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
190328182781113.jpg
Buy Now

Thousand Islands Central School students rehearses “Chicago: High School Edition” on March 25 at the school in Clayton. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_2.JPG
Buy Now

Aurora Place, age 2 at the time this photo was taken, lays on a goat at her family’s dairy farm on March 19 in Glenfield. Her parents Andrew and Blake Place own Hidden Pastures Dairy off Route 12, where they milk goats and make goat milk gelato. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
190322182060905.jpg
Buy Now

Massena Alcoa workers react as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces a deal on March 21 that will keep the plant open for another seven years. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_5.JPG
Buy Now

Harrisville Central School’s Peyton Schmitt, center, cries as his teammate Christian Butler hugs him and his coach, Brian Cooley, right, holds his head following Harrisville’s 67-54 win over Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville in the state Class D boys basketball state championship game on March 17 in Binghamton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Business magazine.

aprilheader.jpg
Buy Now

Tymberlan, 18, reaches forward and touches the nose of a horse inside Credo Community Center’s barn in Watertown on April 11. Credo’s Residential Rehabilitation Services for Youth program adopted five horses in the last year. The horses are being used for the center’s new equine therapy program, which helps those struggling with drug addiction work through some of the associated psychological and emotional issues. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190420185533476.jpg
Buy Now

A man holds up a wooden cross as members of the Watertown community pray together on April 19 during the 21st annual Good Friday Cross Walk throughout the city. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190427186352326.jpg
Buy Now

550 cows, the largest loss of livestock to a barn fire in recent memory, were killed on the morning of April 26 in a blaze on Walt and Doris Kennell’s property at 8711 Route 12 in Copenhagen. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190424185991980.jpg
Buy Now

Justin Walters, center, is escorted out of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Watertown on April 23 after being sentenced to life without parole. Walters was found guilty on March 20 of killing State Trooper Joel Davis and Walters’ wife, Nicole V., on July 9, 2017, at the Walters’ residence on County Route 46 in the town of Theresa. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_6.JPG
Buy Now

A man sends mud flying while spinning the wheels of his four-wheeler on April 20 during the 16th annual Polaris Snirt Poker Run at Timberview Inn in Turin. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Living magazine.

mayheader.jpg
Buy Now

Ron Ditch stands on the new dock he installed this year as the dock is submerged under water on May 24 in Henderson. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190515187076167.jpg
Buy Now

Pat Keenan, director of public works for the city of Watertown, wipes pie from his eyes after getting a pie to the face from Amanda Helmer on May 3 outside of Watertown City Hall. City employees paid money to throw pies in the faces of their co-workers to help Alfreda Augusta raise money to participate in United Way’s Over the Edge campaign. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
190520188779015.jpg
Buy Now

SUNY Potsdam faculty walk down the center isle into the 199th Commencement ceremony on May 18 in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
190517188483048.jpg
Buy Now

Aerialist Nicolette Fornasari, right, is greeted by Janice, a female Indian elephant, on May 16 prior to the start of the Carden International Circus at the Ogdensburg Golden Dome. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Business magazine.

june header.jpg
Buy Now

A dog jumps into a pool of water on June 28 during the first day of the Seaway Splash dog jumping competition at Frink Park in Clayton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
190623193823204.jpg
Buy Now

Calin Horbacz, then 5, left, and Ava Horbacz, then 10, hold a sign that reads “Love is Love” during the first-ever PRIDE event in Watertown history on June 22 held outside Watertown City Hall. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190626194150910.jpg
Buy Now

Allison Crossman, former candidate for mayor of Watertown, hugs a community members on June 25 after learning she received enough votes in the primaries to continue in the city’s mayoral race. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_8.JPG
Buy Now

Carthage students listen as their class valedictorian, Carlton N. Huff, gives his commencement speech on June 21 at the school’s graduation ceremony. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Living magazine.

julyheader.jpg
Buy Now

Children and parents line up to buy ice cream at William Flynn Pool on July 15 at North Elementary School in Watertown. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
190915203587778.jpg
Buy Now

Fourth of July fireworks light up the night sky over the St. Lawrence River, as seen from Grindstone Island. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_1.JPG
Buy Now

Family members, loved ones and friends embrace soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division who came home from deployment on July 15 at Fort Drum. About 250 soldiers returned home that day after being deployed for nine months in Afghanistan. About 700 more returned that same week. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_7.JPG
Buy Now

Autumn Genter applies baby oil to the comb of her Light Brahma Bantam hen on July 29 before the start of the 4-H Poultry Show at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
190728197951843.jpg
Buy Now

A young boy climbs out of the St. Lawrence River on July 27 in Clayton. After completing Save the River’s 17th annual Run for the River 5k/10k race, dozen of people took to the river to cool off. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Business magazine.

augustheader.jpg
Buy Now

Blue Angels fly in formation over the St. Lawrence River on Aug. 26, as seen from Bartlett Point in Clayton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_14.JPG
Buy Now

Terri Gaylor, of Watertown, right, holds her great nephew Cade Bray, age 9 at the time this photo was taken, as she tries to locate a name on the Moving Wall on Aug. 24 at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield. Gaylor’s father was a Vietnam War veteran who had a few friends that died in the war. Her father survived the war, but passed away in his old age a few years ago. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
190828201490938.jpg
Buy Now

Hair flies as Drake LaTray, right, gets his hair cut by Niki Tucker-Rutledge on Aug. 26 during Massena Central School’s Ready 4 School event. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
190824201064855.jpg
Buy Now

The setting sun silhouettes the swing ride at the Great New York State Fair on Aug. 23 in Syracuse at the New York State Fairgrounds. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Living magazine.

septheader.jpg
Buy Now

Here, an in-camera double exposure shows firefighters of the Fort Drum fire department saluting with an American flag layered over top on Sept. 11 during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony on post. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_3.JPG
Buy Now

Watertown High School senior and swim team captain Imani Torres, center, and teammates swim underwater together during practice on Sept. 4 in the school’s pool. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
190920204210743.jpg
Buy Now

Anglers launch bright and early from the Massena intake boat launch on Sept. 20 for the Fishing League Worldwide Bass Fishing Tournament. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
190906202506813.jpg
Buy Now

Kendellyn Pecori, then 5, hangs her backpack up in her cubby before running off to Mrs. Smith’s kindergarten class on her first day of school on Sept. 5 at Sherman Elementary School in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Business magazine.

octheader.jpg
Buy Now

Chairlift rides for “scenic leaf peeping” were one of the main attractions at the annual RidgeFest event on Oct. 12 held at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_4.JPG
Buy Now

World and national power lifting record holder Vanessa Babcock flexes with her son Roland who is wearing his super hero costume on Oct. 31 at her home in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_year-in-photos_12.JPG
Buy Now

People dance together at the 15th annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 15 at the T.I. Winery in Alexandria Bay, which showcased authentic German dance and music from the Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
191009206570012.jpg
Buy Now

From left to right: Connor Lamica, 10, Flora Bates, 9, Kate Lamica, 6, and Nicolas Bates, 12, all of Watertown, play a game of kickball as the sun sets over Watertown’s Thompson Park on Oct. 8. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Living magazine.

novheader.jpg
Buy Now

A member of the Carthage coaching staff hugs two of the loyal ball boys after the Comets’ loss to Cornwall in the state Class A championship game on Nov. 29 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1106_wdj_jeff-electionnight_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Watertown mayoral candidate Jeff Smith, left, hugs his wife Milly Smith after declaring victory on Nov. 5 in Watertown’s mayoral race at the Paddock Arcade. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
191127212402602.jpg
Buy Now

Orvis Calhoun, 84, poses for a portrait with his Winchester .270 bolt action rifle on Nov. 25 in his driveway in Watertown. It’s the same gun Calhoun used to shoot a 10-point buck on his 84th birthday earlier that month. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

This year in photos gallery is sponsored by NNY Business magazine.

decheader.jpg
Buy Now

People enjoy the lights at the city of Watertown Tree Lighting ceremony held on Dec. 5 in Public Square. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
A homecoming for Christmas
Buy Now

From left: Keena, 12, Katia, 9, Dezi, 7, and Jacques, 14, are surprised by their father, Nick Masi, center at a homecoming ceremony for Fort Drum’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade on Dec. 19 on post. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1204_wdj_snowlowville_JH01.JPG
Buy Now

Horses trot through a snowy field as the sun sets over a field in Lowville on Dec. 3. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.