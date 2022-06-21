Shipwatchers gather on the shore of the St. Lawrence River at Coles Creek Campground on Tuesday to watch the Spanish galleon Nao Santa Maria pass en route to the Tall Ships Festival in Brockville, Ontario, which will be held from Friday to Sunday.
PHOTOS: A peek into history on the high seas
- Photos by Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Black River village meeting rescheduled for July 5
- Woman reviving Sackets Harbor Jazz Fest in honor of late father
- Local golf: Wilson aces No. 8 hole at Clayton Country Club
- Fort de la Presentation hosting free stargazing event Saturday
- College men’s lacrosse: Indian River duo signs to play for Division II Malone University
- Wife of veteran who died by suicide presented with plaque in Sackets Harbor
- First Presbyterian Church opening for Watertown market
- New Court Street clothing store opening in former City Trends building
Most Popular
-
Country music’s Toby Keith says he has stomach cancer
-
Inmate planned to strangle Ghislaine Maxwell in her sleep at Brooklyn jail, lawyer says
-
River towns, islands without power Sunday night
-
A look at what’s in New York’s new gun laws
-
Landscapers clear acres of overgrown, invasive plants to improve Thompson Park
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Wed., June 22 & Thurs., June 23rd Tools
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- Watch glorious views of sunsets and ships on St. Lawrence
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- FOR SALE: Pugs and Bugs (Boston/Pugs). Vet checked. Health guaranteed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.