0803_wds_Top Cops_cl1.jpg
Massena Police Department patrolman Mike Flynn, center, and investigator Corey Francis, right, draw looks from a bystander as they take part in the Cops on Top fundraiser for Special Olympics on Friday, August 2, 2019 while standing on top of the Mountain Mart on South Main Street in Massena. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from August 2019, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times visuals staff. 

0804_wds_Sue+Les Hale_cl1.jpg
Susan Hale, left, gets a hug and a kiss from her husband Leslie “Lester” Hale on Friday, August 2, 2019. Susan suffers from a brain aneurysm and tumor, and paying for medical treatment has compounded their financial dire straits. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
0804_wdj_rockchurch_ss-10.jpg
Pastor Myron Jamerson of the Rock Church closes his eyes as he says a prayer on Saturday, August 3, 2019 prior to the start of the church's "A Day in the Community" event in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0804_wdj_55thantiqueboatshow_SS2.JPG
Gus Lombardi, 9, of Syracuse, sits in his 1976 Chris Craft ski boat named "Gus' Minion" on Saturday, August 3, 2019 during the 55th annual Antique Boat Show at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0806_wdo_fortontariorefugees_SS1.JPG
Sheilah Kalderon, of Baltimore, Md., left, and Sidney Bernstein, of Cheltenham, Pa., right, put stones on a headstone on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Ahavath Achim Cemetery in Syracuse. The brother and sister rode along on the bus tour of refugee gravesites as part of a day of events to commemorate the arrival of 982 Holocaust refugees at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter in Oswego 75 years ago. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0806_wds_Theatre Concession_cl01.jpg
Entrepreneur Hannah Skinner sells four types drinks at her lemonade stand on Monday, August 5, 2019 in front of the Shine Theatre on Main Street in Massena. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
0807_wdo_oswegocountryfair_SS9.JPG
Jefferson County Dairy Princess Caylie Anderson, 17, left, lies with her two cows Millie, right, and Pennsylvania, not pictured, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 inside the cattle barn at the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0807_wds_Cox Guitars_cl01.jpg
Guitar builder Tracy Cox holds a guitar called "Adirondack Winter" on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in his workshop in Parishville. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0809_wdj_fortdrumfoodtruck_SS9.JPG
A Fort Drum solider takes her lunch from The Culinary Outpost food truck on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Fort Drum. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0810_wdj_mountainmudder_SS26.JPG
Pvt. Michael Miller, 19, of Fort Drum, climbs over a rope wall after crawling up and out of a mud pit on Friday morning, August 9, 2019 during the 2019 Mountain Mudder race at Fort Drum. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0810_wdj_mountainmudder_SS30.JPG
Fort Drum soldiers get hosed off at The Commons after finishing the 2019 Mountain Mudder race on Friday morning, August 9, 2019 at Fort Drum. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0810_wds_Scout Camp_cl01.jpg
Canton Cub Scouts listen intently to a Watertown LifeNet flight crew on Friday, August 9, 2019 as they talk about their job and the helicopter they flew to Cub Scout Day Camp at Taylor Park in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0811_wdj_piratedays2019_SS1.JPG
A pirate ship makes its way up the St. Lawrence River on Saturday, August 10, 2019 during Bill Johnston's Pirate Days in Alexandria Bay. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0812_wds_Norwood Paddlers_cl.jpg
Over 100 paddlers launch their non-motorized vessels from the shores of Norwood Beach and paddle counter clockwise around Norwood Lake during the second annual Paddle Poker Run and Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Norwood. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0813_wds_NYPA STEM_cl_cl01.jpg
New York Power Authority educator Alex Derosa, left, works with STEM Campers from the Massena Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 as they discuss the hydroelectric sequence at the Nicandri Nature Center in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0816_wdj_southernhalo_SS8.JPG
Kristin LaClair of the Children's Miracle Network, left, dances with children from Children's Miracle Network families in the Healing Gardens lawn at Samaritan Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019 while Southern Halo performs in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0816_wds_Waddington Bass_cl08.jpg
Patrick Walters, left, pulls a fish out of the St. Lawrence River on Thursday, August 15, 2019 during the the Bassmasters Elite event on the St. Lawrence River in Waddington. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0817_wdj_kysawyer_SS1.JPG
Ky Sawyer, center, runs during Red & Black football practice on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown. Sawyer returned to the field for the first time in four years after having the lower portion of his left leg amputated. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0820_wdj_churchtours_SS2.JPG
The stained glass window looms high over Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Watertown. In light of the Notre Dame tragedy, local firefighters are touring churches to see what artifacts need to be saved if a fire were to ever strike the church. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0822_spt_ti-football_SS8.JPG
A Thousand Islands High School football player kicks the ball down the school's turf field on Thursday, August 22, 2019 during practice in Clayton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0824_wdo_statefair_SS2.JPG
People ride the gondola ride at the Great New York State Fair on Friday evening, August 23, 2019 in Syracuse at the New York State Fairgrounds. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0825_wdj_movingwall_SS1.JPG
Terri Gaylor, of Watertown, right, holds her great nephew Cade Bray, 9, as she tries to locate a name on the Moving Wall on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield. Gaylor's father was a Vietnam War veteran who had a few friends that died in the war. Her father survived the war, but passed away in his old age a few years ago. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0827_wdj_blueangels_SS1.JPG
Blue Angels fly in formation over the St. Lawrence River on Monday morning, August 26, 2019 as seen from Bartlett Point in Clayton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0830_spt_beaverriver-football_SS1.JPG
Beaver River junior Samual Bush runs down the school's turf field on Monday evening, August 26, 2019 during practice in Beaver Falls. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0827_wds_Massena School Prep_cl4.jpg
Hair flies as Drake LaTray, right, gets his hair cut by Niki Tucker-Rutledge, left, on Monday, August 26, 2019 during Massena Central School's Ready 4 School event. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times 
0829_spt_SLU Football_cl01.jpg
St. Lawrence Football head coach Dan Puckhaber, right, walks with his team to practice on the school’s turf field on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0901_wdj_aj_Kayak1.jpg
John McLean, of Saranac Lake, center, does a flip in his kayak in the Black River in Watertown Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019 as two other paddlers look on. Mr. McLean is lobbying the city to invest more in kayaking spots on the river. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

