Potsdam Central School graduates process across the school parking together, passing family and friends to get to the school’s turf field for their graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — A socially distant graduation ceremony was held Saturday for Potsdam Central School’s Class of 2020 graduates.

Potsdam Central School graduates wait in a staging area before processing to the school’s turf field Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Potsdam Central School graduates listen to guest speaker Greg Lapinski in an empty sports complex as their families watch the graduation ceremony on closed circuit broadcast in the parking lot Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Families of Potsdam Central School graduates, left, enter the turf field complex for a chance to watch their children cross the stage while other families exit the complex Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

In front of a large screen broadcasting the graduation ceremony, families of Potsdam Central School students exit their vehicles to traverse the parking lot to enter the turf field complex for a chance to watch their graduate cross the stage Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

A Potsdam Central School graduate adjusts her cap before processing to the school’s turf field for the graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Family and friends of Potsdam Central School graduates take pictures as the graduates process across the school’s parking to get to the school’s turf field for their graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Potsdam Central School graduates sit in from their diplomas at the start of their graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Spectators watch the Potsdam Central School commencement ceremony from a hill overlooking the school’s turf field Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

A Potsdam Central School graduate wipes away the rain while listening to speakers during the commencement ceremony Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Potsdam Central School parents line up for a chance to see their graduate cross the stage during their graduation ceremony Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

The gloved hand of Potsdam Central School Board of Education Vice President Keith Sapp presents each graduate with their diploma during Saturday morning’s graduation ceremony. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Families of Potsdam Central School graduates watch Saturday’s commencement ceremony held on the turf field from a large screen in the school parking lot Saturday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

