200410229310792.jpg

Alex Matthews, 15, shoots a jump shot while playing basketball on St. Mary Street in Watertown on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from April 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

0402_wds_Covid Nativity_cl.jpg

Outfitted with medical masks, a nativity scene appears to be praying for the arrival of a savior on the Parmenter Road in Hannawa Falls on Wednesday, April 1,2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0403_wdj_milk_SS1.JPG

Patrick Grimshaw of Grimshaw Dairy Farm in Adams opens a spigot at the bottom of his Van-Vetter tank holding nearly 15,000 pounds of milk to let the milk run out into a drain Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020. He alone has had to dump more than 100,000 pounds of milk over the last week. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0405_wdj_funerals_SS1.JPG

Francee Calarco, co-owner of D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Watertown, peers out the front door of the funeral home on Friday morning, April 3, 2020. She said the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for families and how they grieve. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0402_wds_Lock Down.jpg

CSL Welland is escorted to the Iroquois Lock by tugboat Ocean K.Rusby on the first day of the St. Lawrence Seaway shipping season, which was Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_house-masks_SS1.JPG

Two bushes outside a home along State Route 178, Adams, are decorated with eyes and protective face masks on Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020 in acknowledgement of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation and world. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0404_spt_MeSean Jackson_cl1.jpg

Times’ Section 10 Basketball MVP MeSean Jackson hopes to play next season at SUNY Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200408229048775.jpg

Robert Finn, dressed as the Easter Bunny, waves to drivers and pedestrians at the intersection of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. “It’s all about spreading positive energy,” he said. “You gotta get out.” Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0412_wds_WorkOut Challenge_cl04.jpg

Heidi Todd, left, films her husband, SUNY Canton’s womens lacrosse coach Adam Todd, as he records an exercise cool-down video episode on Saturday, April 11, 2020, where he finds Rudy Roo relaxing in his hot tub. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0418_wds_Silent Covidity_cl01.jpg

The message displayed on the theater marque stands as a testament to a community’s resilience on an empty Main Street at midday in Canton on Friday, April 17, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0419_wds_mike-powers_SS2.JPG

While wearing a protective face mask, Michael B. Powers, Ogdensburg city councilman and union president for the state Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, stands on the porch of his Ogdensburg home on Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020, having fully recovered from COVID-19. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0409_wds_Short Game_cl.jpg

Grady Boyer, right, races to get to his blue golf ball before his grandfather, Ron Spadaccini, can tap it in the hole as they practice their short games on the 9th green of Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200425231145756.jpg

Tayler Richards attempts to tip his kayak out of the water while whitewater kayaking on the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
200419230392301.jpg

Traci Jones records a video on her phone as she participates in a protest in downtown Watertown on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The protest was calling for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to open up the state’s economy, which was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
200414229769520.jpg

Seth Hill performs as Artemis Fox as he cradles fire pois as a part of a Driveway Drag and Fire Show put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0421_wdj_drive-by_SS1.JPG

Jannell Pickeral, a foreign languages teacher at General Brown, waves to passersby from her front lawn in Brownville on Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020. Mrs. Pickeral is fighting cancer for the fourth time, so to let her know the community is behind her, a drive-by parade was organized for people to show their support. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0423_wds_Bronze Globe_cl1.jpg

A bronze sculpture of the lever moving the world mounted on a pedestal in front of Old Main building on Clarkson University’s downtown campus was a gift to the University in 1941 from L.R. Burch, president of New York Air Brake Company in Watertown. The sculpture was photographed here on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Earth Day. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200425231145860.jpg

Christy Cole reaches for another gallon of milk to handout during a Dairy Drive at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville on Friday, April 24, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0402_wds_Fishing Trip_cl.jpg

Fishermen troll the waters at the confluence of the Oswegatchie River and Indian Creek in Rensselaer Falls on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200425231146014.jpg

Drew and Kelsey Schroy kiss on the front porch of their home in Watertown on Friday, April 24, 2020. The couple were the first to get married virtually at Watertown City Hall. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0426_wds_Mortuary Support_cl3.jpg

Chad Green, licensed funeral director and owner and manager of Donaldson-Seymour funeral homes, stands by an empty cardboard cremation box on Saturday, April 25, 2020, similar to containers that are arriving in Massena from the New York metropolitan area. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0424_wdj_window_SS1.JPG

Dean DeVito, center, his wife Nicole, left, and 16-year-old daughter Sophia, right, gather at a front window of their Sackets Harbor home on Thursday afternoon, April 23, 2020. All three family members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home. “It was scary, but the people around us made it so much better,” Sophia said. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0427_wdl_ducks_SS1.JPG

While wearing a duck costume, Emily Lighthall cheers on the first, second and third place ducks in the 26th annual AdironDuck Race on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Oswegatchie Educational Center on Long Pond Road, Croghan. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0428_wdj_algosea_SS3.JPG

Algosea, an oil tanker bound for Sarnia, Ontario from Montreal, Québec, crosses under the Thousand Islands International Bridge in Alexandria Bay on Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020. According to the MarineTraffic app, the ship was built in 1998. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0430_wds_Outside Shot_cl.jpg

Justin Hills, center, watches the flight of Trayton Tupper’s shot on the courts of the Gouverneur Community Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0430_wds_Worth the Effort_cl.jpg

Worth Hurlbut Jr. holds a photo of his missing dog Rascal on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 while standing among his sheep at his home on Scotch Settlement Road in Gouverneur. “The sheep miss Rascal,” Mr. Hurlbut said, “he use to talk to the sheep everyday before I fed them.” Rascal went missing after a trip to the Watertown Tractor Supply earlier in April. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200501231866836.jpg

Milena Bolton, 5, of Brooklyn, flies a kite at Thompson Park in Watertown on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

