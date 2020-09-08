0804_wdj_clayton riverside_KD-1.JPG

Carson M. Crump, 12, left, watches closely as his older brother Cayden R. Crump, 15, flips into the water of the St. Lawrence River on Monday, August 3, 2020, as they swim with a group of friends off the dock at Frink Park in Clayton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from August 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

0806_wds_Gilbert's Garden_cl1.jpg

Thousands of sunflowers face east to greet the rising sun at Gilbert’s Family Farm on Route 72 in Parishville on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0806_wds_Nick Jerome_cl07.jpg

Sitting at the end of his driveway on the Sylvan Falls Road in Parishville, Nick Jerome greets first responders that came to welcome him home from a long hospital stay in Syracuse on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0805_wdj_girl scout rescue_KD-11.JPG

London Norris, 5, plays in the drizzly rain on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Thompson Park in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0808_wds_DEC Access_cl.jpg

A birder, on an observation platform, looks out at the Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area in Rensselaer Falls on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced in August that several otherwise restricted Wildlife Management Areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties will be opening to the public from Saturday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0810_wds_IMKE Aground_cl05.jpg

The IMKE, a general cargo ship flagged out of Malta, reportedly ran aground just off the Port of Ogdensburg, and as of 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, a tug has been called upon to help free the ship. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0811_wdj_Wiley COVID practice_KD-5.JPG

Desks are are spaced apart at Wiley Middle School in Watertown on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, for a simulation of what a classroom setting would be like for a video meant to inform students and parents about COVID-19 procedures once school starts in September. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0811_wdj_Wiley COVID practice_KD-8.JPG

Luke C. St. Joseph, 7, rides a bus with other students on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, near Wiley Middle School in Watertown for a video meant to inform students and parents about COVID-19 procedures once school starts in September. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0811_wds_VG Fountain_cl1.jpg

The water basin of the Canton Village Green fountain is removed on Friday, August 7, 2020, allowing work crews to fill and lay conduit for water and electric wiring. The tiers of the fountain are visible on the right. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0812_wds_IMKE Unload_cl1.jpg

A ship watcher peers the the security fence at the Port of Ogdensburg on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, while the cargo ship IMKE unloads wind turbine blades. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0815_WDJ_ShaggyDogSalon_LM004.JPG

Wendy Horning-Warren, of Watertown, owner the Shaggy Dog Lodge & Day Spa, poses for a photo on Friday, August 14, 2020, at her business, which was recently falsely accused by a woman on Facebook of animal abuse. The abuse actually took place at a dog salon with the same name in Rochester. Ms. Horning-Warren, who has been grooming and caring for dogs for over 30 years, said this mixup has hurt her business. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
0815_wds_BTB BLM_KD-11.JPG

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gather in front of the Potsdam Post Office on Saturday, August 15, 2020, as a Back the Blue rally commences some two blocks away at Ives Park. The group had no intention of directly engaging with the parade or rally as they wanted to ensure an undeniably peaceful presence. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0819_wds_IMKE OpenWater_cl01.jpg

Escorted by tugboats Ocean Serge Genois, left, and Duga, right, both flagged out of Canada, cargo ship IMKE passes fellow cargo ship BBC Greenland, background, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the St. Lawrence River at Leishman Point in Waddington. Iroquois, Ontario, is in the background. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0815_wdj_Thompson Pool_KD-7.JPG

Terry Ross, left, and sister Paradise Ross, both 12 and of Watertown, cannonball into the new pool at Thompson Park as the first two swimmers from the public following the pools grand opening on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_farm mkt features_KD-4.JPG

Madison L. Richmond, 8, gives the thumbs up after fitting a mask she purchased for her return to school with Mya L. Brown, 10, right, from Brook L. Jacobson, owner of Holepunch Crafts, left, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Watertown Farm and Craft Market. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_feature hunt 8-29_KD-1.JPG

Serenaded by Sarah Parker Ada and other local musicians, people sit in lawn chairs while wearing face masks outside the Alexander Copley House in Chaumont for Play Music on the Porch Day hosted by the Lyme Community Foundation on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Started as a simple idea in 2013 by Brian Mallman, a Milwaukee born artist living in Los Angeles, Calif., Play Music on the Porch Day encourages communities worldwide to participate as an effort to come together in the name of music despite differences. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0821_wdj_aground_SS1.JPG

The Island Duchess, an Uncle Sam Boat Tours ship, struck a shoal on the St. Lawrence River on Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020, and drifted a half-mile down river before being stopped. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0822_wds_Schumer USPS_KD-4.JPG

In front of the Ogdensburg Post Office, U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer addresses recent budgetary cuts to the U.S. Postal Service on Friday, August 21, 2020, while proposing new legislation, which he hopes will ensure adequate functionality of the public service ahead of the November presidential election and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Sen. Schumer emphasized the critical nature of national mail delivery during a time when many Americans are relying on it for necessities such as medication and income payments, not to mention the upcoming demand of mail-in ballots across the nation. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0825_wds_Storm Damage_cl.jpg

Melody Levison moves her vehicle on Monday morning, August 24, 2020, which came within inches of being hit by a section of pine tree that fell on the family’s garage on Pleasant Street in Norwood during an overnight storm. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
0826_wds_SUNY Canton Moving In_cl1.jpg

Zendayi Lionel, right, a freshman at SUNY Canton, watches as his father, Lionel Joseph, left, and Myriam Cumberbalch load karts with his belonging to be moved into Smith Hall on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0827_wdl_Andrew kidney_KD-5.JPG

Andrew D. Carroll sits on a swing set outside of his home in Copenhagen on Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020. Andrew’s aunt, Denise J. Carroll, has been approved as a kidney donor match for her nephew and the two will undergo procedures next week. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0828_wdj_lottery winner_KD-1.JPG

Winner of a million dollar lottery ticket, Jeanette N. Beamer, center, stands outside one lucky location on Thursday, August 27, 2020, with spouses and owners of Fargo’s Family Market Andrew M. Fargo, left, and Lucille E. Fargo in Henderson. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0829_Lewis humane society_KD-10.JPG

The only dog up for adoption at the Lewis County Humane Society, Mater, hugs animal caretaker Amber Reape as he gets a little play time in the larger pin on Friday, August 28, 2020, in Glenfield. The one-and-a-half year old pup had a meet and greet on Thursday, August 27, 2020, and will hopefully soon be gone to his forever home. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
0829_wds_BLM Anniversary March_cl3.jpg

Revelers float down the Raquette River in Potsdam on Friday, August 28, 2020, while a Black Lives Matter Potsdam march cross Sandstone Drive to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0829_wds_John Brown BLM_cl1.jpg

The memorial Field for Black Lives can be seen past the statue of abolitionist John Brown on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the John Brown Farm in North Elba. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0830_wdj_Trickey wedding_KD-2.JPG

Surrounded by dozens of loved ones and friends in Theresa, Lee Trickey, right, cracks a smile as he reads pages of vows to his bride-to-be Lynndsey Anson during their wedding on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

