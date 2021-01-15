December PoM-6.JPG

Members of Watertown City Council stand in the background as Mel Busler, a sports anchor at 7 News, interviews Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on air as lights on the trees in Watertown’s Public Square dance along to music for the first time during the holiday season on Dec. 2, 2020. An intentionally unpublicized event, the city opted for a live broadcast tree-lighting ceremony last year rather than inviting crowds to gather in light of COVID-19. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from December 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

A bevy of Trumpeter Swans glide across a marsh along Route 68, north of Canton, on Dec. 1, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Among a couple dozen family photos hanging in the front entry way of her Watertown home on Dec. 2, 2020, Sharon Armstrong keeps her late son, Chance Armstrong’s high school portrait front and center. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A man and his dog cross Ball Street in Watertown on Dec. 2, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
An undisturbed blanket of snow covers a Yamaha motorcycle in the Precision Wash parking lot on Coffeen Street in Watertown on Dec. 2, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Natalie DiFabion, seventh grade, shares her thoughts on a passage Sara King’s English class is studying from “Red Scarf Girl” by Ji Li Jiang on Dec. 12, 2020, at Case Middle School in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
On Nov. 29, 1991, Sharon Armstrong lost her son, Chance Armstrong, who completed suicide. Since then, she has dedicated immeasurable time to her own healing, as well as sharing information on the topic with others, speaking with honesty and conviction about her and her family’s experiences over the last 29 years, hoping to ensure her son did not die in vain. Here, she sits for a photo on Dec. 2, 2020, at her home in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Evelyn Beldock tests a strand of lights on Dec. 5, 2020, as she helps her father and Lights on the River Committee member, Mike Beldock, set up a Christmas tree frame at Lisbon Beach. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Children in lawn chairs wave as a float with Santa and Mrs. Claus passes by on Dec. 5, 2020, on its way down Spring Street during the Norwood Christmas parade. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Amish workmen wait to board St. Lawrence County Public Transit on Dec. 8, 2020, at the bus shelter in Gouverneur Village Park that’s been decorated for the holidays. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Soon-to-retire Watertown police K-9 Nico stands alongside his handler, Officer Michael S. Maney, in the back of his patrol car on Dec. 10, 2020, at their home in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Before the Getting Ahead graduates received their certificates, Tanya Curry gives a speech about her own experiences living in poverty over the years and how much the Getting Ahead program has changed her life during the graduation event on Dec. 10, 2020, at Urban Mission on Factory Street in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Upon receiving her Getting Ahead certificate on Dec. 10, 2020, Diana Burden reads a speech she prepared while positioned alongside former Watertown Mayor Joseph Butler Jr., to whom she gave her appreciation for helping her to advocate for ADA compliance in the city over the years. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Bob Comenole, of Watertown, stands amongst 28 of his 65 total cardboard cutouts on Dec. 11, 2020, at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown, an army of local health care workers to be placed at various businesses in the community, serving as reminders to wear a mask. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Police officers, mascot McGruff the Dog Detective and Santa Claus himself deliver bags of gifts, stuffed animals and stockings to Alexis Brown, 8, in front of the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building in Watertown as part of the “Shop by a Cop” program, which provided families with toys and goodies for the holidays on Dec. 12, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
The Moore family, from left, Samantha with her children Hannah, 4 months, Cora, 4, and Robert, 7, meet Santa “Lou” through a towering plexiglass screen at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown on Dec. 12, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A holiday tradition in Rensselaer Falls, a giant Santa Claus looks out over the hamlet from Pioneer-Veterans Memorial Park. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A lighted Santa Claus head wearing a face mask peers out of a window at neighbors on Spear Street in Canton on Dec. 17, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Owner of Watertown’s Dry Hill Ski Area Tim McAtee manages his machines as they pump out fresh snow on Dec. 18, 2020, ahead of opening weekend at the ski hill. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Robert A. Irvine, of Watertown, stands at his regular crossing guard post on the corner of Mill and East Hoard streets on Dec. 18, 2020, where he has escorted school children across the busy streets for 27 years. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Dozens gather in the morning on Dec. 19, 2020, at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery to lay wreaths in remembrance of fallen soldiers for the holiday season. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Volunteer worker Don Murray steps on boxes to compact them into one of two paper recycling bins on Dec. 26, 2020, also known as Boxing Day, at the Norwood Recycling Center on Bernard Avenue. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
