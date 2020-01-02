1204_wdj_snowlowville_JH01.JPG
Buy Now

Horses trot through a snowy field as the sun sets on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in West Lowville. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from December 2019, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff. 

1203_wdj_snow_SS2.JPG
Buy Now

A winter storm that marched its way across the country over Thanksgiving arrived in the north country on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 with snow starting to fall a little after 1 p.m. Residents were out in full force with shovels and snow blowers Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 as the snow continued to fall. Here, a woman walks along Watertown’s Academy Street on Dec. 2 in the snow. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1206_wdj_treelighting_JH02.JPG
Buy Now

People enjoy the lights at the city of Watertown Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday evening, Dec. 5, 2019 in Public Square. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1207_wdj_soldiers_SS2.JPG
Buy Now

1st Lt. Rachel Mingo, left, and Cpt. Phil Lakin poses for a portrait together Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019 at Fort Drum. The two assisted a fellow soldier after his car when up in flames Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, 2019 in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1208_wdj_sugarplum_JH03.JPG
Buy Now

A circle of dancers hold hands at the annual Sugarplum Ball on Saturday evening, Dec. 7, 2019 inside the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1208_wds_Ginger Bread_cl1.jpg
Buy Now

Peinda Ba examines an entry in the Sugar & Spice Gingerbread House Contest at TAUNY’s annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Canton. The contests theme was “on the farm.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1211_wdj_EMTcarfire_JH02.JPG
Buy Now

Madison Calhoun poses for a portrait in the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue headquarters in Clayton on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. She witnessed a car catch fire where County Route 4 meets County Route 9, got out of her car and started running through the intersection, waving her arms in their direction. The two people inside then realized they needed to get out. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1211_wds_RWhite Tribute_cl02.jpg
Buy Now

West Stockholm Fire Chief Robert E. White’s turnout gear is displayed in front of the fire station Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 as a memorial to the fallen firefighter. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1212_wds_RWhite Service_cl2.jpg
Buy Now

Aerial trucks display the United States flag on Route 11B outside the home of West Stockholm Fire Chief Robert E. White on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 during a precession to honor the fallen firefighter. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1214_wdj_ganseysferalacres_JH01.JPG
Buy Now

Jefferey Garnsey, of Garnsey’s Feral Acres, holds his piglet, Wilbur, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in Depauville. The nonprofit not only received the designation for their sanctuary, but also a $5,000 anonymous donation delivered from Northern New York Community Foundation. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1215_wdj_whooville_JH02.JPG
Buy Now

Brianna Tilson, 11, of Delkab, gets a Whoo-style up-do at the Whoo Do Hair Salon as part of “Whoovile in the Harbor” on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in downtown Sackets Harbor. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1215_wdj_wreathlaying_JH02.JPG
Buy Now

Volunteers lay over 400 wreaths from Simmons Farm on the gravestones of soldiers buried at Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019 in Sackets Harbor. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1217_wds_Robinson Buoy Barge_cl2.jpg
Buy Now

The hamlet of Oak Point on the United States shore of the St. Lawrence River is visible in the background as the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation tugboat Robinson Bay pushes a barge loaded with navigational buoys it has collected on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 to the Port of Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1218_wds_Impeachment Rally_cl3.jpg
Buy Now

Participants in the “Nobody is Above the Law” event to impeach President Donald Trump start their trek through the village of Potsdam on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, leaving from the parking lot at Potsdam High School. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1219_wds_Wagon Ride_cl1.jpg
Buy Now

A horse drawn wagon makes a turn onto Howe Boulevard in the village of Canton on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 as it travels through the village during a snow squall. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1220_wdj_homecoming_JH01.JPG
Buy Now

From left: Kena, 12, Katia, 9, Dezi, 7, and Jaques, 14, are surprised by their father Nick Masi at a homecoming for the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Fort Drum. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1226_wdj_ridealongpolice_JH04.JPG
Buy Now

Patrol officer with the Watertown Police Department Adam Beshures poses for a portrait with his police vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1227_wds_Public Sakting_cl1.jpg
Buy Now

Skaters at various speeds make their way around the ice Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 during public skating at Massena Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1228_wdj_spcalifesavers_JH01.JPG
Buy Now

Heather Spezzano and Tim Greening, both of the Jefferson County SPCA, sit inside a cage with the German Shepard-mix Sampson during the Life Savers Life-A-Thon on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1228_wdj_accident_JH01.JPG
Buy Now

First responders aid person in a wheelchair who was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing Washington Street in Watertown in a wheelchair Friday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2019. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1231_wdj_algoma-ship_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Seen between channel markers, Algoma Discovery, destination Port-Cartier, Quebec, passes in front of Calumet Island, as seen from Frink Park, Clayton, on Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019. There were just a few more days of shipping season left as the St. Lawrence Seaway closed for down bound ships at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1229_wdj_fire_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

The Watertown Fire Department works to put out a fire that started inside the home located at the corner of S. Indiana Ave. and Boyd St. on Saturday night, Dec. 28, 2019 in the city. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1231_wdj_renzi_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Jefferson County Court Judge David Renzi, left, is sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 inside the Watertown courthouse. His wife, Jessica, right, and children were there to accompany him on the stand. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0102_wdj_beard-shaving_SS1.JPG
Buy Now

Rachel Davis, right, shaves off David Grandjean’s beard Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2019 during the shaving ceremony to kick off the 10th annual Donegal King of Beards Contest at Sportsman’s Barbershop on State Street in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.