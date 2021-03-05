Feb PoM-1.JPG

A shopper struggles to push their loaded cart Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, through the fallen snow in the Potsdam Plaza. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches were forecasted through that Wednesday afternoon in St. Lawrence County. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from February 2021, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

Feb PoM-2.JPG

Support poles are visible Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, as snow blankets Frederick J. “Hank” Robar’s toilet garden on the corner of Market and Pleasant streets in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-3.JPG

Sled dog team, from left, Nala, Loki, Thor and June pull musher Carter Hotaling on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, along trails at Cold Brook State Forest in Pitcairn. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-4.JPG

Drivers were warned to take extreme caution as visibility wavers neared zero during a lake effect snow storm, seen here at the Sunoco gas station along Arsenal Street in Watertown on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-5.JPG

Armed with a broom, Tim Stewart removes a build-up of snow from a pumpkin snow sculpture he carved in his yard on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Madrid. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-6.JPG

Soldiers complete a pull-up challenge en lieu of a rope climb due to frozen rope as part of the “D” Series Winter Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-7.JPG

A group of soldiers snow-shoes on a mile-long course, hauling a sled loaded down with supplies as part of the “D” Series Winter Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-8.JPG

Connor J. Sibley get a hugs from family members on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, as he returns to his home in Ogdensburg from the hospital after suffering injuries in a ski accident. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-10.JPG

Avoiding getting licked by a cow, Franklin County Dairy Princess Amy Gokey poses for a portrait in a barn on the family farm in Malone on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-11.JPG

Known by his millions of TikTok followers as @jf.okay, Joseph R. Fay, of Watertown, has grown and monetized a massive online presence by creating videos and podcasts about his Tesla Model X, seen here at Watertown’s Thompson Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-12.JPG

A pile of ashes is visible on a parishioner’s head on Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021, during Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Mary’s in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-13.JPG

To prevent damage to the springs, Noah Green, left, and sister Natily clean a build-up of snow off their trampoline on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, along Elm Street in Norwood. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-14.JPG

From left, Girl Scout troop co-leader Amber Mahon and Girl Scouts Nicia Kammeyer, Journey Patnode, Nola Mahon and Leah Roney gather Saturday morning, Feb. 20, 2021, at the drive-thru station they set up to sell Girl Scout cookies at the lot for lease on Arsenal Street across from Burger King in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-15.JPG

A team carefully adds a boot to their inverted snowman on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Snowman Festival in Ives Park in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-16.JPG

A National Grid lineman installs a LED light fixture on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, on a pole on Market Street in Potsdam. The old high pressure sodium fixtures are visible in the bed of the truck. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-17.JPG

An early morning fire on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, fire on East Main Street in Gouverneur has left Dashnaw’s Pizzeria with severe damage. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Feb PoM-18.JPG

Fire crews from Adams, Belleville, Ellisburg, Lorraine, Sandy Creek and Mannsville work to put out a garage fire at a home on Woodpecker Lane in Mannsville on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
