200706239861902.jpg

Pixie Bobbla, of Turin, and Christine Spina, of Ohio, dress as American flags for the Fourth of July parade in Turin. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from July 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

0705_wdj_trump-flotilla_SS1.JPG

A boat sporting name of the president along with “Trump” flags makes its way toward Boldt Castle in Alexandria Bay on Saturday, August 4, 2020, for the 1000 Islands Trump Flotilla Boat Parade. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0702_wds_DSS Demonstration_cl7.jpg

Demonstrators gathers in front of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services building on Judson Street in Canton on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in honor of justice for Treyanna Summerville, a Gouverneur teen found dead in her home in June. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200714240845139.jpg

Jack Andersen, of Wellesley Island, enjoys the morning sun on the island from his porch while writing in mid-July. Mr. Andersen says he writes to know what he is thinking. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
0705_wds_Norwood 4th_cl6.jpg

Flotilla-goers get towed behind boats in Norwood on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0705_wds_Norwood Fireworks_cl01.jpg

Fireworks light up the sky over South Main Street in Norwood on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200724242057631.jpg

Sally Szijarto, of Lowville, has worked for the state judicial branch for 50 years. Ms. Szijarto started there after graduating from high school. In honor of her service, she received letters, including one from the governor, an engraved clock and a party with her coworkers. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
####_wds_Ogd Farmers Market_cl1.jpg

A rustic tractor adorned with lichen greats visitors to the Ogdensburg Farmers Market on the Ford Street extension on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0710_wds_Toilet Garden_cl.jpg

A car drives by one of Hank Robar’s toilet garden along Maple Street in Potsdam across from Clarkson University on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0712_wds_Pcs Grad_cl11.JPG

A Potsdam Central School graduate adjusts her cap before processing to the school’s turf field for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0712_wds_Pcs Grad_cl12.JPG

Potsdam Central School graduates process across the school parking, past family and friends, to the school’s turf field for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0717_wdj_kid_LM.jpg

Chelsia Briggs, 3, of Watertown, gets thrown in the air while laughing by Sherman Palmer, of Watertown, near the Black River in Watertown on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
0725_wdj_clayton_LM.jpg

Locals and visitors relax and enjoy a hot day by the St. Lawrence River in Clayton on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
0712_wds_Treyanna Memorial_cl02.jpg

Friends of Treyanna Summerville, from left, Alexis Stevens, Taylor Hance and Emily Burgess, attend a celebration of life ceremony for Ms. Summerville at the Gouverneur Community Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0716_wds_Neowise_cl3.jpg

Neowise comet is seen in the sky from Leishman Point, Waddington, over Iroquois, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0717_wds_Sister Hero_cl02.jpg

Jeanette McGuire, 7, left, hugs her brother Philip McGuire, 4, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Recently, Jeanette saved her brother from drowning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0724_wds_Seaway Tugs_cl04.jpg

The Seaway Guardian replaces the Robinson Bay, which was built in 1958. It’s 118 feet long, 45 feet wide, weighs 720 tons and its twin diesel engines generate a total of 5,350 horsepower, compared to the 1,890 horsepower generated by the Robinson Bay. It can maintain a speed of three knots while breaking ice, and has accommodations for 14 people. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0726_wds_Bob Poor Honored_cl01.jpg

Robert Poor stands in disbelief as a parade of fire trucks in his honor stops at his house on Front Street in Rensselaer Falls on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0720_wdj_vanessa_SS2.JPG

Melissa Alfaro, of Fort Drum, wears a “Justice for Vanessa Guillen” mask before participating in a march Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020, in Evans Mills, calling for justice for the Fort Hood soldier who was killed in April. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0725_wdj_eye_SS1.JPG

Dr. Noaman Sanni, M.D., right, injects a DURYSTA implant into the eye of Cathy N. Lawlee, of Pamelia, on Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at the Center for Sight on State Street in Watertown. DURYSTA, which was approved by the FDA in March, is a small implant injected into the eye to help patients with managing their glaucoma. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0726_wdj_obie_SS1.JPG

Kerry Bearup, left, and Toby O’Brien, both children of Leonard P. “Obie” O’Brien, sit with a framed photo of their late father Friday evening on the porch of their father’s home on Union Street in Clayton. Mr. O’Brien died at 79 of cancer Monday at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0727_wdj_bassmasters-finals_SS8.JPG

Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ontario, holds his bag full of fish in one of the backstage holding tanks on the final day of Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Clayton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0727_wdj_bassmasters-finals_SS1.JPG

Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ontario, holds the championship trophy for Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton high above his head Sunday, July 26, 2020, as he became the first Canadian to win an Elite Series. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0729_wdj_blackriver_LM.jpg

Bruce Williams, left, Peyton Williams, 10, and Alexes Williams, 18, all of Watertown, wait for the movie to begin at the Black River Drive-In Theater on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The theater holds shows every night of the week for those looking to get out of the house. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

