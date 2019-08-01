0703_wdj_ThompsonParkFireworks_dn1.JPG
Evie Rivers, of Carthage, left, Penny McKenna, of Watertown, center, and Lisa Potter, of Dexter, right, watch fireworks during the Orchestra of Northern New York Independence Day performance on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Thompson Park in Watertown. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from July 2019, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times visuals staff. 

0705_wdj_grindstonefourthofjuly_SS9.JPG
People gather at the Grindstone Island schoolhouse on Thursday, July 4, 2019 prior to the start of the annual Fourth of July parade on the island, which makes its way up and down Cross Island Road. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0705_wds_July4 Parades_cl01.jpg
A boy with an American flag watches as the Fourth of July parade in Morristown makes its way down Main Street on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0707_wdl_moe-downmusicfest_SS12.JPG
Moe. fans dance while the band performs on stage on Saturday, July 6, 2019 during the final day of the moe.down music festival at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0710_wdj_gladyswhite102yearsold_SS4.JPG
Pat Keil, left, kisses Gladys White on the forehead on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 as Gladys celebrates her 102nd birthday, surrounded by family and friends at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0710_wdj_jeffcofairopening_SS1.JPG
The chair swing ride spins around in circles on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 during the opening day of the Jefferson County Fair at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0712_wdj_demoderby_SS1.JPG
Cars in the four cylinder class compete on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby at the Jefferson County Fair held at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0713_wds_PDM SummerFest_cl02.jpg
Walt Davidson, center right, shares a cold drink with his daughter Naomi as they listen to New Horizon's Swing Band on Thursday, July 11, 2019 during the first day of Potsdam's Summerfest in Ives Park. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0716_wdj_WelcomeHome_dn1.JPG
Family members, loved ones and friends embrace soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division who came home from deployment on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Fort Drum. About 250 soldiers returned home on Monday after being deployed for 9-months in Afghanistan. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0716_wdj_WelcomeHome_dn4.JPG
Family members, loved ones and friends embrace soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division who came home from deployment on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Fort Drum. About 250 soldiers returned home on Monday after being deployed for 9-months in Afghanistan. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0717_wdj_FirstDayLewisCountyFair_dn3.JPG
Henry Goss, 11, sits near his cow, Ms. Secret Crush, on the first day of the Lewis County Fair Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Lowville. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0717_wdj_LCCheeseAuction_dn1.JPG
Lewis County Dairy Ambassador Hannah Raymond, 15, helps with the annual cheese auction at the Lewis County Fair on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Lowville. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0719_wdj_MrPotatoHead_dn3.JPG
Logan Jock, 3, of Lowville, center, plays with a "living" Mr. Potato Head during a decorating competition on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Lewis County Fair in Lowville. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0719_wdj_ThompsonParkADA_dn2.JPG
Chantel Taylor, right, helps her son Ashton Taylor, 5, move onto the sidewalk while he uses his walker on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Thompson Park in Watertown. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0719_wds_BossFrog_cl01.jpg
Boss Frog Champion Jason Dubray blows on his frog to get it to jump during the competition on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Massena Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0719_wds_BossFrog_cl03.jpg
Sami Arney gets low to blows on her frog during the Boss Frog Jumping Competition on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Massena Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0719_wds_BossFrog_cl08.jpg
Lincoln Mulvana uses to a straw to help blow on his frog during the Boss Frog Jumping Competition on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Massena Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0720_wdj_PokerRun_dn4.JPG
Power boats fill the docks at Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina on Friday, July 19, 2019 for the annual 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run in Clayton. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0720_wds_TaiChi Chautauqua_cl01.jpg
Master Sean Boutin of North Country Tai Chi, LLC, center, performs a demonstration of Yang Lu-ch'an style Tai Chi, on Friday, July 19, 2019 during the second day of events at Canton Chautauqua in Willow Island Park. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0721_wdj_brewyorkmusicfest2019_SS1.JPG
Larkin Harvey, 28, of Watertown, center, dances during The Old Main's set on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the annual Brew York Music Festival at Maggie's on the River in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0721_wdj_can-amparade_SS1.JPG
Members of the Heuvelton Central School marching band march around the school's performing baton twirlers on Saturday, July 20, 2019 during the Can-Am Festival parade held along West Main Street in Sackets Harbor. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0721_wdj_vixensride_SS2.JPG
Erin Coyer, vice president of the Vile Vixens motorcycle club, shows off her leather vest on Saturday, July 20, 2019 prior to the start of the 2019 Hear the Roar ride to benefit the North Country Family Health Center in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0724_wdj_Watersports_4.JPG
Members of the Henderson Harbor Water Sports Program get their boats ready to go sailing on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Jr. Yacht Club in Henderson. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0726_wdj_jeffhistoricalsociety_SS1.JPG
Francee Calarco, president of the Jefferson County Historical Society, left, Jordan Walker-Rodriguez, executive director, right, and others release butterflies into the air on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the society in Watertown during the society's "An Evening in the Garden" event to kick off the Golden Rose Capital Campaign. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0728_wdj_savetheriverrun_SS3.JPG
Alexa Doe, 15, of Adams Center, goes to high five her father Steven Doe, 53, of Adams Center, after completing Save the River's Run for the River 5k on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Clayton. Steven placed first overall in the 5k race and Alexa was the first female to complete the 5k race. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0728_wdj_savetheriverrun_SS9.JPG
A young boy climbs out of the St. Lawrence River on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Clayton. After completing Save the River's 17th annual Run for the River 5k/10k race, dozen of people took to the river to cool off. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0728_wdj_StainedGlassSJHistorical_dn4.JPG
Ed Dehors has been restoring stained glass windows in the area for over 40 years at his workshop, Historical Restorations Foundation, in Martville. Here, Dehors poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in his workshop. Daytona Niles/Watertown Daily Times
0730_wds_Gouverneur SLaw Fair_cl05.jpg
Lauren Duchscherer, right, leads her horse, Beretta, into the show ring on Monday, July 29, 2019 for the 4-H English Horse Show at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0730_wds_Gouverneur SLaw Fair_cl03.jpg
Girls groom sheep on Monday, July 29, 2019 for the 4-H and Open Sheep Show at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0730_wds_Gouverneur SLaw Fair_cl04.jpg
Autumn Genter applies baby oil to the comb of her Light Brahma Bantam hen, on Monday, July 29, 2019 before the start of the 4-H Poultry Show at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0730_wds_Gouverneur SLaw Fair_cl06.jpg
Display cages are loaded with poultry on Monday, July 29, 2019 for the 4-H Poultry Show at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0731_wdj_antiqueboatshowpreview_SS5.JPG
The 1926 Baby Gar Garwood named Snail sits on display on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Lawrence Restoration in Clayton. Snail is one of two speedboats featured in this year's Antique Boat Show at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

