0602_wds_PotsdamJustice Protest_cl02.jpg

Hundreds of demonstrators in support of justice for George Floyd rally in front of the post office on Elm Street in Potsdam on Monday, June 1, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from June 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

0602_wds_PotsdamJustice Protest_cl10.jpg

A make shift memorial to George Floyd is built at the conclusion of a candle light vigil and rally in support of justice for the Black man killed by Minneapolis police in front of the post office on Elm Street in Potsdam on Monday, June 1, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0605_wdj_osprey_SS2.JPG

An osprey glides through the air above its nest Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020, along Route 12E just outside the village of Chaumont. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
200604235963342.jpg

Dorian Chapele writes a message on a cross on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, while signing his name during a candlelight vigil at the memorial site where five people died early Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, as a result of a car crash on Route 11 in Calcium. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
200608236421219.jpg

Callie Fiorani, front, Sydney Blumer, center, and Ava Blumer, back, all of Pennsylvania, jump into the St. Lawrence River in Clayton to cool off from the hot sun on Friday, June 5, 2020. The family has a second home in Clayton and spent the weekend to enjoy the beginning of summer. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
0605_wdj_operation-stolen_SS1.JPG

Harriett Simpson, left, and Judy Webber came home in the beginning of June to find their garage in Watertown had been broken into and an estimated more than $5,000 in supplies meant for children in third-world countries had been stolen. Both Ms. Simpson and Ms. Webber stand amid the wreckage in their garage Thursday, June 4, 2020. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0606_wdj_whitecoats_SS1.JPG

Sarabrooke Mowery, a physician assistant, left, bows her head as she holds a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign Friday afternoon, June 5, 2020, during the White Coats for Black Lives demonstration held outside Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Participants took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd, which is the amount of time a former white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck, resulting in his death. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0607_wds_Beer Sale_cl.jpg

Jeanie, left, and David Youngs carry cases of beer out of America Legion Post 65 in Gouverneur on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The veterans organization sold off its beer inventory that had been on hand since March. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200617237437337.jpg

Harry Layo sunbathes on the front porch of his home in Watertown on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. “It’s a good way to waste time and watch the grass grow,” Mr. Layo said. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
200613236978621.jpg

Carol Beckstead shares a laugh with customers as she takes their order at the Admiral's Inn in Alexandria Bay on Friday, June 12, 2020. Ms. Beckstead wears a face shield while serving customers due to guidelines in place for Phase III of the state’s reopening plan. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0613_wds_Jennies IslandFire_cl3.jpg

Firefighters use boats to reach a fire that destroyed a seasonal camp on Jennies Island on Black Lake on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0613_wds_PCS SeniorParade_cl.jpg

The Potsdam Central School Class of 2020 waits in a staging area in front of the school on Friday, June 12, 2020, as they wait for their cue to join the parade in their honor headed down Leroy Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200614237076978.jpg

Activists hold up their signs as they chant and march to Public Square in Watertown during the March for Unity on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
200616237306287.jpg

Joseph Donoghue, 6, spins on a play set Monday, June 15, 2020, the first day Thompson Park has been open since the coronavirus pandemic began. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
0616_wdj_rodman-fire_SS1.JPG

Firefighters spray water onto a burned-down barn from a bucket lift high in the air Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020, in Rodman. The barn made of wood and steel, which is owned by Kevin Tyo of Tyo Trucking, burned to the ground in about an hour. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0618_wds_Lazy River_cl.jpg

From left: Dominic Quintavalle, Zoey French, Denise French and Reese Fuller float down the Grasse River after leaving the Madrid Boat Launch on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200619237699582.jpg

Soldiers sing the song of the 10th Mountain Division during a rededication ceremony at building 10500 of the 10th Mountain Division Artillery at Fort Drum on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0620_wds_Ship Watchers_cl01.jpg

Children on the shore of the St. Lawrence River at Hobsons Bay in Massena watch as bulk carrier Federal St. Laurent passes by the popular swimming spot on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0619_wds_St Marys Grad_cl02.jpg

St. Mary’s School Vice Principal Terry Feuka welcomes students and their families to the school’s final drive-in end of year celebration in Canton on Friday, June 19, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200621237928661.jpg

Teenagers play a game of pickup basketball at the Gouverneur Community Center in Gouverneur on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
200621237929065.jpg

Nolan Seery reacts to confetti flying through the air as the car parade begins to celebrate the Class of 2020 at Lyme Central School in Three Mile Bay on Fridaym June 19, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0623_wds_trey-vigil_SS2.JPG

Community members place prayer candles and write messages on poster board placed around the base of a tree in the village of Gouverneur on Monday evening, June 22, 2020, in honor of Treyanna Summerville, a Gouverneur senior who was reported dead inside her home the same day. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0624_wds_Remember Treyanna_cl01.jpg

Treyanna Summerville’s photo appears on the marquee of the Dunkin Donuts on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, across the street from the laundromat she sought refuge in weeks earlier in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0625_Ives Park Bear_cl02.jpg

After swimming among the grassy islands of the Raquette River along Ives Park in Potsdam, a small black bear walked ashore and spent a windy, sun-soaked afternoon in the village on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Here, the bear hangs out in a tree in the park. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0626_wds_Kestrel Banding_cl08.jpg

A kestrel chick squawks and shrieks in the hands of a volunteer on Friday, June 26, 2020, after being banded by volunteers from Adirondack Raptors. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
200625238420418.jpg

Seth Hill leads protesters in a chant during a peaceful Pride protest in Watertown on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
200626238551426.jpg

Jaden Valentine, 12, of Rodman, pops a wheelie while riding his bike around the town Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with his friend Bryce Warden, 8, also of Rodman. Jaden said he taught himself how to do wheelies. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times
0627_wds_USS St Louis_cl05.jpg

USS St. Louis’ escort tug, Ocean Serge Genois, begings to push the war ship into the Port of Ogdensburg on Friday morning, June 26, 2020 Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0628_wds_N-N Grad 2020_cl02.jpg

Matthew Frost does a heel click jump after receiving his diploma at Norwood-Norfolk Central School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0629_wdj_whs-graduation_SS3.JPG

Watertown High School graduate Gabe Connell peaks out of the sun roof of his car during the school’s graduation car parade down Washington Street on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

