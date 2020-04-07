0319_wdj_doctors_SS1.JPG
Kristina Tyo, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Pediatric Associates of Watertown, wears a disposable gown and N95 mask to protect herself and patients from the coronavirus Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the doctor’s office in Watertown. The pediatric office is worried about running out of supplies during the pandemic as gowns were having to be sterilized and reused. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from March 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

0303_spt_MCSvCCS Hcky_cl1.jpg
Massena celebrates Zackery Monacelli’s third period goal against Canton on Monday, March 2, 2020 in front of the student section. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0304_wds_Foggy Walk_cl.jpg
A pedestrian is silhouetted by thick morning fog on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 as they walk over the west bridge on Maple Street, Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0305_wds_Canton Vet Tech_cl02.jpg
SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology students Leanne Smith, left, Nathan Swinton, center, and Tomas Harrold examine Morris, a domestic long hair cat, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the kennel area. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0306_wdj_spellingbee_el002.JPG
Elijah Bush, 9, of Augustinian Academy, spells a word during the 32nd Annual 2020 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties at General Brown High School in Dexter on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0308_wdj_ididafat_el001.JPG
Bikers vie for position during the 2020 IdidaFAT at Winona State Forest in Mannsville on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0308_wdj_section3boysfinal_el001.JPG
The Lowville boys basketball team exclaims as Lowville senior Chad Bach (0) enters the locker room following the Section 3 Class B Finals game between Lowville and Solvay at SRC Arena in Syracuse on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0308_wdj_section3girlsfinal_el001.JPG
From left, South Jefferson junior Taylor Scoville (32) and South Jefferson sophomore Jackie Piddock (2) embrace following the Section 3 Class B Finals game between Bishop Grimes and South Jefferson at Allyn Hall in Syracuse on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0310_wdj_moon_el__1.JPG
Worm Moon at Thompson Park in Watertown on Monday, March 9, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0311_wds_Paint the Ice_cl1.jpg
Emma Taylor, left, prepares to add more paint to the heart she is painting with Audrey Lynch on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Paint the Ice event held at Potsdam’s Pine Street Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0313_wdj_crash_el003.JPG
Firefighters transport a driver to an ambulance after freeing him from his car as authorities respond to a crash involving three cars on State Street in Watertown on Friday, March 12, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0313_wds_Cigarbox Guitar_cl2.jpg
Corey Dodson tunes a newly built cigar box guitar on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in his garage workshop in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0314_wdj_coronavirus-shelves_SS3.JPG
The racks that hold toilet paper at Price Chopper on Arsenal Street, Watertown, sit empty on Friday, March 13, 2020 as people panic shop for supplies due to coronavirus concerns. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0315_wdj_beardcontest_el009.JPG
Ashlee Davis takes a break as the mascot during the 10th annual Donegal King of Beards Contest at Sportsman’s Barbershop in downtown Watertown on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0315_wdj_hockeybenefit_el004.JPG
Players share a laugh with a referee during the Team Tyler Benefit Game at the Alexandria Bay Ice Rink on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0315_wds_Wilson Hill Fire_cl03.jpg
Wind fanned flames and smoke were a hindrance to firefighters as they battled a blaze that destroyed a Wilson Hill home early Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, which caused the roof to cave in. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
IMG_20200316_130157.jpg
Laurie Poor adjusts the last letter she just placed on the American Theater’s marquee in Canton on Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020 following Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s statewide order for restaurants, bars, movie theaters and casinos to close. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times
0318_wds_School Distancing_cl4.jpg
Custodians Mike Clark, left, and Ed Penny use bleach based solution to disinfect desks and chairs in a classroom at Norwood-Norfolk Central School on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0319_wds_Food Distribution_cl1.jpg
Glen Webster, right, a Norwood village trustee and owner of Webster’s Retail Meat, carries addition boxes of food for distribution to the back of a truck in the parking lot of the Congregational Church on Main Street, Norwood, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0320_wdj_covid19testing_el002.JPG
Dylan Woodward stands outside of the tent for drive-thru testing at the Samaritan Medical COVID-19 Testing Site located on Summit Drive in Watertown on Thursday, March 19, 2020. “I’m hoping to help a lot of people,” Mr. Woodward said. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0320_wdj_covid19testing_el001.JPG
Faith Allen checks appointments and identification of a patient at the Samaritan Medical COVID-19 Testing Site located on Summit Drive in Watertown on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Testing is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0321_wdj_guns_SS1.JPG
The few shotguns left at Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing sit on display inside the gun shop in Evans Mills on Friday, March 20, 2020. The guns began flying off the shelves once a state of emergency was declared due to the novel coronavirus. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0322_wdj_blooddrive_el009.JPG
Andrea Kolb lays back as she donates during a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0322_wdj_virtualdrag_el001.JPG
Seth Hill, dressed as “Artemis Fox,” talks to the audience during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0322_wds_DriveThru Confessional_cl4.jpg
Father Bryan Stitt sits quietly in prayer next to an emergency escape window in the school library, which is draped in purple, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 as he waits for a parishioner at St. Mary’s drive-through confessional in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0324_wds_School Meals_cl3.jpg
A grateful Norwood-Norfolk student displays a sign of thanks at a school meal distribution site on Bernard Avenue, Norwood, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0326_wds_River Residence_cl3.jpg
Waterfront homes along Dingman Point Road, Alexandria Bay, pictured here Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Some people from downstate are heading to their second homes in the north country months earlier than usual. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0327_wdj_window_SS3.JPG
Thomas Flavin, left, talks to his wife, Elfriede Flavin, on his cell phone through a window at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown on Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2020. Thomas has been visiting his wife every day for more than a year, but coronavirus concerns have restricted visitor access to the home. He still visits his wife every day, but has to speak to her through the glass. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0329_wdj_essentialworkers_el001.JPG
Logan Westin stands outside of his mail truck after making deliveries in Watertown on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0327_wdl_cow_SS1.JPG
Lowville’s beloved Lady LeWinDa Milkzalot is seen wearing a protective mask Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2020 in acknowledgment of the coronavirus outbreak. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0329_wds_Stauffer Masks_cl1.jpg
Renee Stauffer makes medical masks inside her Lawrenceville home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0401_wdj_seaway-opening_SS1.JPG
CSL Welland, a self discharging bulk carrier, remains stationary in Lake Ontario near Cape Vincent, as seen from Tibbetts Point Lighthouse, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 while waiting to enter the St. Lawrence Seaway, which officially opens April 1. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

