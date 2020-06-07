####_wdj_maypotm_el008.JPG

From left, Levi Hauck, 3, plays a game of tag with his brother Liam, 6, and sister Leah, 7, in the front yard of their home in Watertown on Friday, May 8, 2020. The Hauck family made the message in their window together and said that it helps spread encouragement through their neighborhood. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

0530_wdj_protest_SS1.JPG

Joshua Spencer, of Watertown, blasts an air horn while holding up a ‘#BLM’ poster during a peaceful protest in Watertown’s Public Square on Saturday, May 29, 2020 in response to the death of George Floyd. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0508_wds_CCS 2020_cl.jpg

Staff members at Canton Central School spray paint “2020” on a hill bordering the athletic field on State Street to honor the graduating seniors on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0506_wdj_covid-recovery_SS3.JPG

Joseph Smith, 77, sits in his Adams home Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020 after being released from Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. Mr. Smith spent nearly a month in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el004.JPG

A car parades through downtown Lowville in support of the students at Lowville Academy on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el003.JPG

Ezra Hamilton returns a ball while he and friends play tennis at Thompson Park in Watertown on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0506_wds_Welcome Mat_cl.jpg

Timber mats are loaded onto trucks at the Northern Clearing Inc. staging area on Madrid Avenue in Potsdam on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The matting will be used to build temporary access roads for workers and equipment to various Moses-Adirondack work sites, replacing 86-miles of transmission lines. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el006.JPG

A woman sweeps leaves from her front yard in Watertown on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el005.JPG

Stacey Lowe, of Watertown, reaches for juice boxes during a food drive at Watertown Savings Bank in downtown Watertown on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el012.JPG

Lewis County Humane Society staff member Amber Zehr kisses a dog named Buck on the head at the society in Glenfield on Friday, May 8, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0513_wds_SLU2020_cl1.jpg

As the sun sets on campus Monday, May 11, 2020, a lamp post in the quad behind Kirk Douglas Hall illuminates a tribute to honor the graduating seniors at St. Lawrence University. Facilities staff created this tribute, which can be viewed anytime through next week by visiting a campus live feed on the school’s website. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el007.JPG

Rich Wakefield tests his smoker before checking out his hives at Wakefield Apiaries in Deer River on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el011.JPG

The sun shines through stained glass windows at Holy Family Church in downtown Watertown on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0514_wdj_cuomo_SS4.JPG

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wears a face mask before taking his seat at daily press briefing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Jefferson Community College in Watertown. Gov. Cuomo visited the north country to announce the region was allowed to enter Phase I of reopening following the economic closure cause by the coronavirus pandemic. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0516_wdj_grads_SS11.JPG

Madison Riley, right, laughs as her mom, Jessica Riley, left, attempts to blow out the trick candles on her graduation cake Friday night, May 15, 2020. Jessica was one of hundreds of Jefferson Community College students to graduate virtually. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el002.JPG

Owner Patrick O’Brien attaches an ’s’ to the marquee at the Town Hall Theatre in Lowville on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Mr. O’Brien frequently changes messages on the marquee throughout each day. To get a message onto the marquee, call 315-376-8194. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0523_wdj_beaches-open_SS3.JPG

Mason Bastien, 4, right, splashes his brother Liam Olivares, 3, with cold Lake Ontario water on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Westcott Beach State Park in Henderson. May 22 was the first day state park beaches were able to reopen for the Memorial Day holiday. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el001.JPG

From left, Bryan Torres, 22, of Fort Drum, extends his arm as Kai Rodgers, of Fort Drum, 23, catches a frisbee at Southwick Beach State Park in Henderson on Friday, May 22, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0521_wds_Ogd Bridge Traffic_cl2.jpg

Sparse traffic crosses the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
0519_wdj_standalone_SS1.JPG

Floyd Dane, of Sackets Harbor, walks his two Boston Terriers, Jethro, center, and Duncan, right, up West Main Street in the village Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020. The trees along West Main Street are beginning to bloom as spring makes it way to the north country. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el013.JPG

William Salisbury stands in his shop at his home in Omar on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mr. Salisbury, a multi-faceted social commentary artist, is best known for his “Three Crows,” located on his property and behind his workshop on the west side of southbound Interstate 81 in the town of Alexandria. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0527_wdj_lunch_SS1.JPG

A couple each lunch together while sitting on a bench in Sackets Harbor’s Market Square Park on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
0522_wds_Crayfish Hunting_cl01.jpg

Ryan Gagner, left, points out a salamander to his children, Max, Sofie and Luc, right, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 as they hunt for crayfish in the Flat Rock section of the Grasse River in Louisville. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_maypotm_el014.JPG

From left, Cathy Sherman reaches for paper towels to wipe down the table while Brett Richardson makes a purchase of kettle corn at the Watertown Farm and Craft on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
0530_wdj_dairy-princess_SS7.JPG

Hannah Raymond, the 2020 Lewis County Dairy Princess. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

