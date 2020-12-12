####_wdj_photos-nov_1.JPG

A young girl votes with her father in Watertown on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from November 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

####_wdj_photos-nov_2.JPG

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, walks out on stage to a room of supporters as she declares victory on election night, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_3.JPG

Tedra L. Cobb, Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, alongside her husband, Scott Shipley and daughter, Aida Cobb, prepares to deliver her concession speech at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Canton. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_4.JPG

To honor his military service during the Korean War, Wayne A. Mosher Sr., seen through the window, soaks in the view of his family and friends as they gather outside of Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020. Mr. Mosher was unable to take an Honor Flight in recognition of his service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_5.JPG

About 25 uniformed soldiers march through the village of Sackets Harbor on Nov. 5, 2020, on their way to the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_6.JPG

Shortly after sunset on Nov. 5, 2020, tugboats Lois M., left, and Wyatt M. shepherd a barge carrying the Cherry St. Bridge into the United States section of the St. Lawrence River en route to Toronto, Ontario. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_7.JPG

Mike Manning, with the morning shift, and Toni M. Soluri, in the evening, maintain a repurposed chicken coop every day, providing food, water and shelter to a colony of stray cats living in a vacant lot on Burlington Street in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_8.JPG

For Tyler DeTomi’s 25th birthday, former coworkers and friends at Norwich City School District, Debbie Flanagan, in a Michelin Man costume, and Joni Figary, disguised as a dinosaur, traveled two hours to surprise Mr. DeTomi, a sixth-grade teacher at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School on Nov. 7, 2020, in his front yard on Gotham Street in Watertown. “We used to teach together down in Norwich and we missed him so we thought we’d drive up here,” Ms. Flanagan said. “We just pulled in from Norwich, New York.” Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_9.JPG

Zack L. Sullivan, stationed at Fort Drum, paddles back to shore on Lake Ontario at the Madison Barracks Marina in Sackets Harbor as the sun sets behind him on Nov. 9, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_10.JPG

Adding some holiday sparkle to Watertown’s Public Square, workers from the city’s Department of Public Works string yards of red, blue and green lights around trees in downtown on Nov. 19, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_11.JPG

Ed Foote, bottom, hands Bruce Taylor a board as the two carpenters build a roof on a commercial property at the intersection of County Routes 14 and 27 in Morley on Nov. 12, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_13.JPG

Alexandria Central School music teacher Katie Taylor plays a video of students of all grade levels from her music classes who have recorded themselves using a webcam singing “America the Beautiful” in honor of Veterans Day for her class of third-graders on Nov. 12, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_12.JPG

Nearly a dozen different fire departments work on Nov. 12, 2020, to extinguish a fire at the Rainbow Motel on Route 12 in Pamelia where tenants were evacuated with no reported injuries, leaving the structure to be a total loss. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_14.JPG

Career deer cutter Jon French, right, fills out a custom cut order form for Tim Tobin who brought in a 10-point buck from Paul Smith’s on Nov. 20, 2020. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_15.JPG

Having been closed since April 2019, a section of Route 131 spanning the Massena Intake reopened to traffic on Nov. 13, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_16.JPG

Debris from a barn at 13478 County Route 178, Smithville, is strewn in front of the structure on Nov. 16, 2020, after high winds destroyed the structure the day before. According to Jefferson County fire logs, the Smithville Fire Department, Adams, responded to the property just before 4 p.m. for reports of wires and down trees. The region was under a high wind warning over the weekend, causing many down trees and power lines. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_17.JPG

Julia K. Stoddart, left, and Lynn A. Godek work together on Nov. 18, 2020, to decorate a dance of the sugar plum fairy-themed Christmas tree inside the Concentrix building on Arsenal Street in Watertown, where this year’s Festival of Trees will be held. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_18.JPG

New York state Department of Environmental Conservation Forestry Technician James Canevari recently returned from fighting forest fires on the West Coast. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_19.JPG

Trey Miller, 16, left, and his brother Carl, 17, skin deer carcasses on Nov. 20, 2020, at Miller’s Meat Market in Lowville. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_20.JPG

A barn in the town of Brasher was gutted by fire on Nov. 20, 2020. Crews from Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department responded just after 10 a.m. to reports of a barn fire, which quickly engulfed a structure on County Route 11C. Personnel quickly got to work extinguishing the fire, and were still putting out hot spots after an hour. Mutual aid was called in from West Stockholm, Helena and Lawrenceville. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_21.JPG

Nicole S. Freeman rings up a purchase for Maureen R. Zehr at West Martinsburg Mercantile during Lewis County’s Small Business Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in West Martinsburg. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_22.JPG

Olivia “Ollie” Bos, 11, rides her new horse, 15-year-old JC, outside her home in Gouverneur on Nov. 22, 2020. Ollie was given a horse from Make a Wish of Central New York. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_23.JPG

Sparks fly as Gregory Kie welds a clock sculpture he’s mounting on a concrete slab in front of his home on Hamilton Street in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_24.JPG

From left: Debbie Daily and Yvette Michelle Rolle, a volunteer at the nonprofit for 15 years, fill hundreds of cups with cranberry sauce to be put in turkey dinners on Thanksgiving Day at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center on State Street in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
####_wdj_photos-nov_25.JPG

Twirling on its pedestal, a tree named “Sparkle and Glitter” dances for display on Nov. 27, 2020, at the North Country Festival of Trees at 146 Arsenal St., Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
