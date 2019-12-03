1102_spt_CUvSLU Hky_cl.jpg
St. Lawrence goalie Emil Zetterquist, left, pauses as Clarkson celebrates Anthony Callin’s game winning goal during overtime on Friday, November 1, 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from November 2019, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff. 

1102_wdj_claytonstorm_JH03.JPG
A portion of the Clayton Riverwalk collapses into the St. Lawrence River after heavy wave action with the storm surge Friday, November 1, 2019 in Clayton. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1103_wds_Governeur Football_cl1.jpg
The Gouverneur sideline erupts in celebration as a second quarter touchdown gives the Wildcats the lead during the Section 10 Class C championship game on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1103_wds_Governeur Football_cl2.jpg
Perched on top of a van, John Walwrath, left, with his grandson Landon on his lap and Kristopher Bice, right, watch the second half of the Gouverneur versus Ogdensburg Section 10 Class C championship game on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1106_wdj_jeff-electionnight_SS1.JPG
Watertown mayoral candidate Jeff Smith, left, hugs his wife Milly Smith after declaring victory Tuesday night, November 5, 2019 in Watertown's mayoral race at the Paddock Arcade. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1108_wdj_veteransday_SS1.JPG
Fort Drum soldiers stand holding colors Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 during a Veterans Day ceremony on base. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1110_wdj_colesantes_JH_07.jpg
Ed Seamon, 74, left, a regular at Colesante’s Tavern in Watertown, talks with the longtime bartender on Friday, November 8, 2019. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1109_spt_carthage-section3win_SS8.JPG
Two young boys sit on the sidelines of the Carrier Dome in Syracuse together watching the Section 3 Class A championship game unfold Friday night, November 8, 2019 on a television screen as the game is played on the field behind them. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1110_spt_lowville-section3win_SS1.JPG
Lowville’s Chad Bach (12), center, hugs his teammates Gavin Macaulay (13), right, after running a touchdown into the end zone, scoring six points for Lowville, in the Section 3 Class C championship game Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1113_wdj_firstsnow_SS1.JPG
Two outdoor enthusiasts and their dog enjoy the first snowfall of the season Tuesday afternoon, November 12, 2019 in Watertown’s Thompson Park after about six inches of snow blanketed the north country Monday night, November 11, 2019. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1113_wds_Bowl No Mor_cl1.jpg
Bowlmor Lanes owner Wally Smith sits in the gaming section of the bowling alley on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Massena. The Massena business closed on Friday, November 15, 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1116_wdj_deportedvets_JH_01.jpg
U.S. Army Veteran Hector Barajas, director and founder of the Deported Veterans Support Home, poses for a portrait before the screening of the documentary “Exiled” at Jefferson Community College in Watertown on Thursday evening, November 14, 2019. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1116_spt_CUvsCRNLL_cl1.jpg
Clarkson’s Nick Campoli, left, and Cornell’s Tristan Mullin collide during the first period on Friday, November 15, 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1116_spt_CUvsCRNLL_cl4.jpg
Clarkson’s Zach Tsekos, center, tries to sneak between Cornell’s Matt Cairns, left and Michael Regush as they chase after a loose puck during the second period on Friday, November 15, 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1120_wds_Eagle Eye_cl.jpg
A bald eagle looks down from the maple tree he is perched on to examine a stopped car on County Route 35 in West Potsdam on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1122_spt_Gouverneur Football.jpg
Gouverneur High School football players gather for a team photo before the start of practice on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Gouverneur. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1123_wdj_spaghettibridge_JH01.JPG
Students test out the strength of their engineered bridge at the 16th annual High School Spaghetti Bridge Building Competition at Jefferson Community College on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1124_wdj_dryhill_JH01.JPG
Skiers glide over the freshly fallen snow during opening day at Dry Hill Ski Area on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1124_wds_Hobble Gobble_cl.jpg
Runners leave the start/finish line on Blanchard Road in Potsdam during the 22nd annual Hobble Gobble Prediction walk/run on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The run/walk benefits the Potsdam Holiday Fund and other local organizations. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1124_wdj_fireorchardst_JH01.JPG
Firefighters work to put out a structure fire at a multi-family home located at 129 N. Orchard Street in Watertown early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily times
1127_spt_Gouverneur Shippee_cl.jpg
Gouverneur’s Jacob Shippee has been a force for the football team during its playoff run and a standout on the mat for the wrestling team. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1127_wdj_hunter_SS1.JPG
Orvis Calhoun, 84, poses for a portrait with his Winchester .270 bolt action rifle Monday morning, November 25, 2019 in his driveway in Watertown. It’s the same gun Calhoun used to shoot a 10-point buck on his 84th birthday earlier this month. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1127_wdj_fort-drum-thanksgiving_SS1.JPG
Col. Matthew Bresko, commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, left, hands a plate full of food to a Fort Drum soldier Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 during the annual Thanksgiving meal service at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on post. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1129_wdj_turkeyrun_SS1.JPG
Runners line up at the starting line of the YMCA’s annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Run on Thursday morning, November 28, 2019 at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1130_spt_Carthage FB_cl1.jpg
Carthage’s Josh Demko, left, catches a pass from a teammate during the first half of the Class A state title game against Cornwall on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1130_spt_Carthage FB_cl6.jpg
Carthage fans get emotional as the Comets fall to Cornwall in the Class A state title game against Cornwall on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1130_wdj_snow_JH01.JPG
Watertown’s Public Square is dusted with snow on Saturday, November 30, 2019, the morning after a storm. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1201_wdj_holidaymarket_JH01.JPG
Vendors and shoppers fill the 5th annual Holiday Market for Small Business Saturday at the Paddock Arcade in Watertown on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

