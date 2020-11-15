October PoM-1.JPG

A fall view from Waterman Hill along Route 68 looking toward Canton on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from October 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

Participants stand for the national anthem on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the Town of Massena’s fifth annual Big Bass Blowout at the Massena Intake. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The more than century-old Dunlap Building on State Street, the original farmhouse on the property of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, is demolished on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, due to a state of disrepair determined to be too costly to fix. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Jessica M. Phinney stands for a portrait on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, near the River Day Spa and Salon in Clayton after getting her hair and makeup done for a photoshoot. Hair by Jennifer Bach and makeup by Andrea Spoiler at the River Day Spa and Salon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
The Almanzo Wilder farm in Burke on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, is surrounded by a patch work of fall colors. Wilder’s boyhood experiences on the farm are described in the book Farmer Boy by Laura Ingalls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Hundreds of anglers fish the Salmon River in Pulaski on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, near the Salina Street bridge. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
New Horizons Bands of Northern New York, under the direction of Diane Mathie, have a socially distant practice on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Ives Park in Potsdam. The musicians have been meeting in the park weekly since late August and hope to practice together at least two more times, weather permitting. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers put down lines with paint and tissue paper on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Pine Street Arena in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Addyson M. Kriegbaum, 9, of Watertown, and Jessie E. Peebles, of Lowville, push a cart stacked with boxes of food to be given away at Mercy Point Church on Massey Street in Watertown on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A tent covering the outdoor seating area can be seen in the window reflection looking into the indoor dining room at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
The first contestant to exit the river, water pours from Jacob Ashley’s pumpkin as it reaches the surface on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Blue Fin Diving’s annual underwater pumpkin carving contest. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A woman practices yoga on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on the banks of the Raquette River at Ives Park in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Copenhagen senior Lukas Slate, right, jumps to defend the goal against Beaver River during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A horse and buggy are secured to a utility pole on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, as a foreboding weather front passes over Route 68 near the Canton town line. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Copenhagen freshman Claire Jones blocks the ball on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, during their game against Lowville at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Lowville senior Sydney Vannest, right, heads the ball midfield on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, during the soccer game against Copenhagen at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Mary E. St. John, of Binghamton, cheers beside her sister-in-law and friends as passing drivers honk and wave to the “Together We Rise” rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Public Square in downtown Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
One squirrel decides to be cautiously friendly on a slow chilly day at Thompson Park in Watertown on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
The hues of a sunrise on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, give a rainbow spanning Route 345 at Burnhams Corners orange cast. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
An American flag suspended between two Verizon trucks moves with the wind as loved ones of Alec R. Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on the job, gather outside of the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter for his funeral on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A silent procession of Verizon trucks, motorcycles and police vehicles pass the Johnson Funeral Home on William Street in Dexter as loved ones of Alec R. Williamson, a Verizon worker who was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on the job, gather outside during the funeral on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Andrew J. Ditch holds up a perch he caught using a gillnet in Chaumont Bay. Mr. Ditch says it appears more than 300 yards of his net was recently stolen. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
People cast their votes Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, the first day of early voting in New York state, at the Jefferson County Office Building on Arsenal Street in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Trooper Brandi Ashley, left, waves to Adria Lynn Lalonde, right, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, during the Seaway Valley Prevention Council’s second annual Trunk or Treat event in Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, Hedy J. Starr finally holds her 9-month-old Dalmatian that spent a portion of his puppy life detained in a holding facility at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Daniel J. Gildea, of Pennsylvania, a recreational scuba diver who discovered a shipwreck in Henderson Harbor, sits for a photo at the Sackets Harbor public dock with his scuba gear on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
From left: Nancy A. George, of Philadelphia; Robin L. Ireland, of Black River; and Dani M. Antonios, of Massachusetts; ride out of Watertown after passing out some $500 worth of candy for Bike-or-Treat on State Street on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, for Halloween. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
