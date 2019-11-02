1009_wdj_kickball_JH_01.JPG
From left to right: Connor Lamica, 10, Flora Bates, 9, Kate Lamica, 6, and Nicolas Bates, 12, all of Watertown, play a game of kickball as the sun sets Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from October 2019, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times visuals staff. 

1004_wds_56 Pick Up_cl12.jpg
About 30 Seaway Area Tech students volunteer Thursday, October 3, 2019 to pick up trash along a section of Route 56 in Norwood. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1005_spt_CantonSwim 100_cl3.jpg
Coach Meg McGovern, center, and the Canton Central Lady Golden Bears hold hands as they jump into the pool together after defeating St. Lawrence Central Friday, October 4, 2019 to extend their meet unbeaten streak to 100. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1005_wdj_swearingin_SS8.JPG
City of Watertown Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue holds a bible as John S. Northrop, of Watertown, places his hand on top of it to take his oath as a new city of Watertown police officer Friday morning, October 4, 2019 at Watertown City Hall. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1005_spt_carthage-win_SS7.JPG
Carthage High School football players Zachary Christman (78), left, Jaecere Roney (5), center, and Josiah Pearson (54) listen to head coach Jason Coffman in the locker room Friday, October 4, 2019 before taking the field to face division rivals Indian River on Carthage's home turf. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1006_spt_GCSvsPCS Fball_cl1.jpg
The Gouverneur Wildcats raise their helmets together as they celebrate their one point overtime victory over Potsdam Saturday, October 5, 2019 to remain unbeaten. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1006_wdj_oktoberfest_JH01.JPG
People dance together at the 15th Annual Oktoberfest held at Thousand Islands Winery Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1008_wds_Ship Aground_cl01.jpg
With its bow out of the shipping channel, the grounded bulk carrier Paul J. Martin brought shipping on the St. Lawrence River to a stand still Monday, October 7, 2019 off the coast of Galop Island. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1013_cur_newspapers_SS1.JPG
In this in-camera double exposure, Ramon "Ray" Hansen, 93, poses for a portrait Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in his Carthage home as a copy of The Waushara Argus is overlayed in the frame. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1010_wds_Waddington Chlorine_cl06.jpg
A decontamination teams stands by as a hazmat team prepares to enter the Waddington Sewage Plant Wednesday, October 9, 2019 to contain a chlorine spill. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1011_wdj_theresafire_SS2.JPG
A rainbow appears over burnt debris Thursday, October 10, 2019 as volunteers with the Theresa Fire Department work together to spray water on the abandoned structure on Creek Road in Theresa. The building burned to the ground Wednesday evening, but was still smoking on Thursday morning. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1011_wdj_moon_JH01.JPG
The moon peeks out from behind the spire of the First Baptist Church as seen from Public Square Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1012_wdj_thompsonpool_JH01.JPG
From left to right: Council Member Lisa A. L'Huillier Ruggiero, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, Council Member Cody J. Horbacz, Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., Council Member Ryan J. Henry-Wilkinson and Council Member Sarah V. Compo break ground for the construction of the new Thompson Park pool Friday, October 11, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1012_spt_indianriver_JH02.JPG
The full moon rises as the Whitesboro football team warms up before their game against Indian River Friday, October 11, 2019 in Philadelphia. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1013_wdj_ridgefest_JH01.JPG
People ride on chairlifts to see the scenic leaves peeping at the annual RidgeFest at Snow Ridge Ski Resort Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Turin. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1015_wdj_dexterfishing_JH01.JPG
A fisherman on a boat uses a net to scoop a large fish from the shallow water just beyond the falls of the Black River Monday morning, October 14, 2019 in Dexter. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1015_wds_Can't Touch This_cl.jpg
Norwood-Norfolk students and teachers take part in an annual touch football tournament Monday, October 14, 2019. Proceeds from the game benefit the high school travel club. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
####_wds_Raquette Paddle_cl.jpg
Sheila Cerwonka paddles upstream in her kayak in the Raquette River Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from Ives Park in Potsdam to view the remaining fall foliage and bird watch. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1016_wdj_burrvillecidermill_JH02.JPG
Jean Gianfagna, center, and her husband Alfred, both of Watertown, pick out apples for a pie at Burrville Cider Mill Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1020_wdj_shabbyhouse_JH01.JPG
Mary and Roman Espinoza pose for a portrait in front of their home at 123 Chestnut Street, which has a surprising history, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
####_wds_Textile Talk_cl01.jpg
Town of Stockholm Historian and St. Lawrence County Historical Association Board of Trustee member Carlton Stickney displays various yarn winders during his presentation on Spinning Wheels and Textile Tools from the late 18th century to early 20th century Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the SLCHA Brown Bag Lunch Series in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1018_wds_Potsdam Ice_cl01.jpg
Lynda Lawrence works on her form as she practices skating backwards during adult skating Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Pine Street Arena in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1020_wdj_pumpkin_JH02.JPG
Members of the “Moore Power” team, dressed in Viking hats, prepare their catapult to launch gourds into the St. Lawrence River during the 8th annual Punkin Chunkin Festival Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Clayton. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1023_wdj_caraccident_SS1.JPG
A car sits badly mangled on Washington Street in Watertown Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 after being in an accident that closed the road from Clinton to Mullin streets. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1024_wds_Pumpkin Punisher_cl1.jpg
Brian Haggett, front, and Cameron Sloan, stand Wednesday, October 23, 2019 next to the Pumpkin Punisher, which is a compressed air canon they built that can launch a six-inch diameter pumpkin over a quarter of a mile. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1025_wds_4 Dog Walk_cl.jpg
From left to right: Aimee Felt walks her four Chihuahuas Zoey, Bella, Bailey and Rory Thursday, October 24, 2019 on outer Riverside Drive in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
1026_wdj_chem_JH01.JPG
Bill McMahon, lab technician at Jefferson Community College, demonstrates an explosive reaction at the Magic of Chemistry event to conclude National Chemistry Week Friday, October 25, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1027_wdj_booksale_JH05.JPG
People browse for books at the Flower Memorial Library’s annual book sale Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1027_wdj_mma_JH01.JPG
Trainers surround Nick Secules between rounds of fighting at the MMA Victory Cage Fighting Champions 31st Armageddon fighting event Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
1031_wdj_adamsfire_SS2.JPG
Debris pours from a trailer-home in Adams after its walls were peeled back by a fire early Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019. Firefighters from the Belleville Fire Department work to spray water on the home. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
1101_wdj_halloween_SS1.JPG
Roscoe Sutton, 1, dressed as a pumpkin for the holiday, stands in his wagon Thursday, October 31, 2019 while making his way around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown collecting Halloween candy with his family. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

