Students wait to get off buses by grade level on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, upon arriving for their first day back at LaFargeville Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from September 2020, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360 visuals staff.

Hunter C. Staats, 11, of Central Square, bottom left, holds a sign reading “Free Our Elderly” while standing outside of Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, during the Rally to Reopen Nursing Homes to Families. His great-grandmother Carolyn H. Lyndaker, 84, is a resident with dementia at the nursing home. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Reyne Elliott, left, watches her brother Broden Elliott splashes in the Grasse River on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, as their father Corey Elliott fishes near the bridge in Madrid. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Teachers take students temperatures on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, as they are dropped off by parents at Lawrence Avenue Elementary School in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Teachers take students temperatures on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, as they are dropped off by parents at Lawrence Avenue Elementary School in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Carey Peck, Sidney Peck and Isis Peck pose on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, as their mother Jamie Carey takes a first day of school photo outside Potsdam’s Lawrence Avenue Elementary. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, Tedra L. Cobb, left, bumps elbows with a veteran during a campaign event on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2020, in the parking lot of Garland City Beer Works in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The Lowville girls soccer team practices on the school’s turf field during the first day of practice on Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020. Lewis County schools will be the only ones competing in low- and moderate-risk sports this fall after Jefferson County Frontier League schools issued a statement last week saying the districts would not be participating. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Mike Kotash, lower right, watches as Bob Gordon off loads aquatic weeds from his boat to a dump trailer on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The weeds are taken to a local farm and used as fertilizer. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Cpl. Nicholas Smith, of Michigan, plays “Taps” on the trumpet during the 10th Mountain Division’s annual Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Memorial Park on Fort Drum. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Christin Streif homeschools her five sons in their designated learning space on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at their home in Sackets Harbor. The family began homeschooling instead of sending their children back to school amid school returns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Civil War re-enactors of the 11th Regiment New York Volunteer Infantry stand at attention on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as “Taps” is played at the dedication of Fort Honor in Madrid. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Ninth-grade English and 12th grade Advanced Placement literature and composition teacher Ginger E. Coller poses for a portrait in her classroom’s hallway on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Heuvelton Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Sandy Steinberg, center, plays the flute on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 32 Waverly St., during Potsdam Porchfest. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, left, smiles as he listens to his father Preston Carlisle describe the old gym floor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, during a dedication ceremony at the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Maggie R. Shepard, 4, of Black River, runs down Hadley Road to retrieve the metal ball for her team during a game of Irish road bowling on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Black River. Maggie, her three older siblings and their father Paul R. Shepard came to try out the sport and also took turns hunting balls in the weeds with a metal detector. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
In the middle of an Uncle Sam boat tour, Pauline Murphy, of Croghan, gets some fresh air after feeling dizzy from gas fumes in the indoor seating area. “Well, we have to do something,” Pauline said about the tour amid little to do in Alexandria Bay on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. She considers herself lucky for getting to frequently see her grandchildren and even attending birthday parties during the pandemic. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
The bulk carrier vessel Federal EMS lost engine power on the St. Lawrence Seaway, west of the Eisenhower Lock in Massena, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, resulting in a tug being called upon to help move it. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Tiffanie S. Perea, a medic at Fort Drum, photographs people at Thompson Park in Watertown on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Ms. Perea has taken her 4x5 Crown Graphic from Miami, Fla., to New Orleans, La., seeing her art as a way to find friends in new places. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
About 3,000 American flags on display in the quad at St. Lawrence University in Canton on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The flags were set up as a memorial to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
More than 160 rider saddle up on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in the parking lot of the Norwood American Legion for the start of Spud’s Run IV. The ride in memory of Shaun O’Brien is a fund raiser, and this year’s proceeds are to befit Addie Green. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Jordan Wendt, 17, now blind in one eye after being shot in the eye with a copper BB on Aug. 27, stands for a photo on his family’s land on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Evans Mills. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Mannsville Fire Department, Adams Fire Department and South Jefferson Rescue Squad transfer the victim of an ATV accident into a helicopter to be airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, on the Mannsville Manor Elementary School property on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Autumn arrived at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as foliage changes in front of the Sykes Residence Hall on the St. Lawrence University campus in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Veterinary technician Ashley Hurlbut, right, helps Kathy L. Morey, of Camden, unload a litter of 11 6-week-old Springer Spaniel puppies on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the North Country Veterinary Services parking lot in Pulaski. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Virginia L. Powell, 7, right, completes a worksheet on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, as her second grade class reviews alphabet sounds in their outdoor learning space at Black River Elementary School in Black River. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Linesmen attach cables on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, to the newly installed single circuit monopoles of a section of the Moses-Adirondack smart path transmission project near Chase Mills. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Teresa R. Anderson sits in her Carthage home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, with her granddaughter Tina Rose, who Mrs. Anderson named after her late daughter Tina R. Hosmer Smith. This year marked the 30th anniversary of Ms. Hosmer death in Watertown. Her murder is now considered a cold case. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Harriet Butler, left, with her guardian angel Joe Butler on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, outside her Brasher Falls home. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Christine M. Mooney, science teacher at Lowville High School, wears her version of the notorious Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissenting collar she made from construction paper, ribbon, hot glue and rhinestones during a vigil on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in front of the Lewis County Court House in Lowville. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Lily Clemons, right, photo bombs her brothers Brayden Clemons’ portrait on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, as he sits on top of his 752-pound entry that took top honors in the youth division at the Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
From left: Susan and Jeffrey Aronowitz, of Watertown, address their fundraising team and others on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Thompson Park in Watertown about how much their support means to them after having lost their son, Jordan, to suicide last December. The Jammin’ for Jordan team raised some $4,500 for suicide prevention. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
