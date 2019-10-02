0905_spt_watertownswimming_SS1.JPG
The Watertown High School swim team take a dive underwater together on Wednesday, September 4 during practice at the school's pool. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Our favorite photos from September 2019, as curated by the Watertown Daily Times visuals staff. 

Satterlee Hall is reflected in a puddle as students walk through the SUNY Potsdam academic quad by the Lougheed Learning Commons on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Kendellyn Pecori, 5, hangs her backpack up in her cubby before running off to Mrs. Smith's kindergarten class on her first day of school on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Sherman Elementary School in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Lowville's Chad Bach (12) tackles Jordan-Eldridge's Luke Pinckney (16), right, to the ground on Friday, September 6, 2019 during the first quarter of Lowville's first home game of the season in Lowville. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Vern Mauk’s Honor Flight motorcade to Plattsburgh leaves Old Farm Circle on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Masssena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Buffalo Bandits wheelchair lacrosse player Zach Andrews, center, talks about checking techniques on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with participants at the wheelchair lacrosse clinic at the Canton Pavilion. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Keith Ericson, second from right, takes a photo of a freighter making its way through the St. Lawrence River on Monday, September 9, 2019 from Frink Park in Clayton. Keith Ericson, of Denver, vacations in Cape Vincent with his wife, Alison Ericson, right, and their dog, Bitsy, a Wheaten Terrier Poodle mix, also known as a "whoodle." Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Here, an in-camera double exposure shows firefighters of the Fort Drum fire department saluting with an American flag layered over top on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at Fort Drum. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Tim Kennell stands in the skeleton structure of his family's barn that's currently in the middle of construction on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Copenhagen. The family's barn burned to the ground and more than 500 cows perished in May after a fire at the farm. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
A slice of north country history is made on Friday evening, September 13, 2019 as St. Lawrence Central debuted its new artificial turf field during a home game against hosting Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Isabelle Fuller, 10, South Jefferson varsity assistant Randy Fuller's daughter, reads a book while on the sidelines Friday, September 13, 2019 during South Jefferson's home opener against Solvay in Adams. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Tree removal continues along portions of James Street in preparation for the state Department of Transportation's reconstruction Clayton's historic district on Thursday in Clayton. Julia Hopkins/The Watertown Daily Times
Dr. Noah Zucker examines a polyp on the inner wall of Claxton-Hepburn’s new inflatable colon on display in the facilities Hess Auditorium on Friday, September 12, 2019 in Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The full Harvest Moon looms over Watertown on Friday night, September 13, 2019 as seen from Public Square. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The third and final Block Party in Watertown's Public Square drew several hundred people into the heart of the city on Saturday night, September 14, 2019. The event, which featured live music, numerous vendors and plenty of activities for kids, was full of dancing, laughter and light. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Evelyn Gaffney, of Three Mile Bay, left, and Linda Lyndecker, of Croghan, lace up their skates before a public skate session on Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2019 at Watertown Municipal Arena. Gaffney and Lyndecker, both avid skaters, met just last year at the Watertown rink, which they say is the best in the north country. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Over 800 golf balls are dropped from the sky by the Watertown Fire Department for the Ives Hill "Drop to Drive" fundraising event on Wednesday evening, September 18, 2019 in Watertown. Residents, community members, friends and family were welcomed to Ives Hill to watch this spectacular occurrence over a burger cookout with live music. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Boats in the Antique and Classic Boat Society's International Boat Show are docked Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Riveredge Resort in Alexandria Bay. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Anglers launch bright and early from the Massena intake boat launch on Friday morning, September 20, 2019 for the Fishing League Worldwide Bass Fishing Tournament. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Tiny, a 2-year-old Chihuahua carries the shoe of his owner Terry Holmes on Friday, September 20, 2019 while Terry walks along Riverside Drive in Canton with one shoe on. “When Tiny starts tugging on my pant leg I know it time to take my shoe off,” Mr Holmes explained. “It’s tougher in the winter cause my boots are so much bigger.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Fort Drum soldiers attend the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Casing Ceremony Friday morning, September 20, 2019 on post. In this traditional ceremony, the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade cases its colors to signify they will continue full spectrum aviation operations in Afghanistan this fall. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Firefighters battle a fire at 339 Ten Eyck St. on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019 in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Jacob Lawrence, of Watertown, wears a homemade pretzel necklace on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the 12th annual Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent. He said he went to the dollar store, bought a bag of pretzels to make the necklace himself. He munched on the pretzels during the festival. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Firefighters clean up debris from an Amish buggy crash on Route 68 near Basswood Ridge Road on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Francine King, left, one of the Balanced Boxing leaders, throws an uppercut punch into the catching mitt of her husband, Bob King, on Thursday, Septmeber 26, 2019 during a Balanced Boxing class at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA. Francine was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a year ago in May. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Noah Zerr (4), of Beaver River, celebrates after successfully catching a pass in the end zone to score against Sandy Creek on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Beaver Falls. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Seamus Brown, of Canada, takes a moment to refocus with his trainer between rounds at the 11th Annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions on Saturday evening, September 28, 2019 in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Jim Baldwin, a professional sheep shearer from the Ithaca area, sheers one of Janet Schrader's Romney sheep on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Schrader's farm in Rodman. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Fans of Clarkson Golden Knight’s women’s hockey team lineup to welcome players as they are introduced at the Skate with a Knight event on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Cheel Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Ruger Love, 3, stands next to a giant pumpkin so his dad can take is picture at the Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Gouverneur Fairgrounds. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

