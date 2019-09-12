A view looking down on Clarkson’s World Trade Center memorial which honors four alumni killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, each of their names is engraved above a light installed in the foundation of the structure. At night, the lights shine up on the structural beams which are the from the World Trade Center and were obtained by Michael Bielawa, a 1985 Clarkson graduate who worked clean-up efforts. The four alumni are '87, Paul R. Hughes '85, Richard J. O'Connor '75 and R. Mark Rasweiler '70. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
