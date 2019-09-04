Our dedicated team of sportswriters and photojournalists travelled to XX schools over the course of two weeks last month to bring our readers
Indian River’s Rosario-Acosta moves to head of pack
PHILADELPHIA — Guillermo Rosario-Acosta stood in the rain on the turf field at General Brown high school as Indian River prepared for a joint preseason practice with the Lions ... by Phil Sanzo
Football season returns with a few notable changes in Section 3, NAC
After many months of waiting, Friday night lights switch on for the first high school football games of the season this week, kicking off Sept. 6 across all of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties ... Times Staff Report
Thirsty for Redemption: Watertown Cyclones eager to return to Section 10 competition
WATERTOWN — The headline in the sports section of the Watertown Daily Times on Nov. 4, 2000 read: “Massena Holds On To Victory, Red Raiders Survive Late Lapse To Advance To State Class A Tourney” ... by Phil Sanzo
