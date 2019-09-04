Our dedicated team of sportswriters and photojournalists travelled to XX schools over the course of two weeks last month to bring our readers 

Indian River running back Guillermo Rosario-Acosta, center, poses for a portrait on the school's turf field on Friday, August 30 during practice in Philadelphia. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Indian River’s Rosario-Acosta moves to head of pack

PHILADELPHIA — Guillermo Rosario-Acosta stood in the rain on the turf field at General Brown high school as Indian River prepared for a joint preseason practice with the Lions ... by Phil Sanzo

The Indian River Warriors celebrate on the field of the Carrier Dome after defeating Carthage, 33-21, in the Section 3 Class A finals game in Syracuse last season. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Football season returns with a few notable changes in Section 3, NAC

After many months of waiting, Friday night lights switch on for the first high school football games of the season this week, kicking off Sept. 6 across all of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties ... Times Staff Report

Two Watertown High School football players drink water from a hose on Aug. 27 during practice on the school's turf field in Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Thirsty for Redemption: Watertown Cyclones eager to return to Section 10 competition

WATERTOWN — The headline in the sports section of the Watertown Daily Times on Nov. 4, 2000 read: “Massena Holds On To Victory, Red Raiders Survive Late Lapse To Advance To State Class A Tourney” ... by Phil Sanzo

Paul V. Moore High School running back and linebacker poses for a portrait on the school's turf field on Aug. 29 in Central Square. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

