OSWEGO – Last year’s very successful inaugural July 4th Block Party was repeated this year as West First Street between Oneida and Bridge Street filled with residents of all ages eating, drinking, and listening to some great rock ’n roll performed live by the Ruby Shooz band. Here are some photos of that party and music.

