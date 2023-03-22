HARRISVILLE — The Harrisville varsity boys basketball team, coached by Brian Coloney for his 20th season, had an 18-5 overall record and a 10-2 league record.
“We we had a very successful season with a very young team,” said the coach. “We started three sophomores and two juniors. Really looking forward to next season.”
Outstanding players included Tanner Sullivan who was named league MVP, Nolan Sullivan making the First Team NAC and Liam Winters who was Second Team NAC.
Rounding out the roster were Aiden Chartrand, Joe Shepherd, Brennen Loos, Aaron Parow, Nick Brassard, Beshoy Abdelsayed and Connor Mantle.
The team, lost to sectional champ Heuvelton three times 53-47 and 45-44 in OT and lost in the Class D Championship game.
The Pirates defeated Sackets Harbor in their Christmas Tournament giving them their only loss this season. Harrisville beat state-ranked Chateaugay twice this season.
