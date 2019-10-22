Plans in the works for Twin Villages Christmas

CARTHAGE — Organizers are gearing up for annual family friendly Twin Villages Christmas 2019.
As was done last year, the event is scheduled to coincide with the Holiday Parade sponsored by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber parade will be Friday, Dec. 6, followed by fireworks and the Twin Villages Christmas will be Saturday, Dec. 7.
There will be a change in venue for the celebration due to the closing of Condino’s Motor.
“I am saddened that we will not be holding our event at Condinos as we have in the past and I cannot thank them enough for the support and help for the past four years,” said organizer Jeanette A. Turner. “I am happy that Augustinian Academy asked to host this year’s event. Santa and Mrs Claus will be using the school as their temporary home for the weekend and the craft portion of the event will also be located in their facility.”
Organizers are seeking monetary contributions to help cover the cost of holding the Twin Village Christmas event.
“These funds allow us to purchase the supplies we need to host the events we have on Saturday,” said Mrs. Turner. “This also allows any of the proceeds we raise from the event to be donated to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food pantry to assist families in our community who have fallen on hard times.”
In addition to providing visits with Santa, the event committee is planning to have a coloring contest, stocking raffle, gingerbread house/cookie decorating, face painting and a Breakfast with Santa depending on funding, staffing and interest.
“We are looking for funding for the different events we are looking to offer and are also looking for volunteers and individuals willing to help with the event,” said Mrs. Turner. “If you have an event idea, or are hosting an event this day, let me know. Any event must be free or with proceeds to benefit the organizations in our community that assist those in need. Thank you for your continued support of this community event and the VEM Food Pantry.”
To contact Mrs. Turner by email at jeanette.turner84@gmail.com or by calling 518-578-6216. Monetary donations can be made by check, made out to Jeanette Turner with Twin Village Christmas in the memo line and sent to the chamber office, 120 S. Mechanic St., Carthage NY 13619.
