Robert W. Lyons, 31, of 6 High St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing after he allegedly swung a knife at a man back in June.
According to a police report, Mr. Lyons was at the Stewarts shop on North Massey Street on June 26 when he allegedly swung the knife at Timothy Youngs, nearly cutting him in the face.
He was arrested Saturday morning and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Kriss A. Whitney, 54, of 333 Sterling St., was charged by city police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on Friday.
Mr. Whitney was arrested Friday after he was allegedly found with keys in his pocket that were reported stolen in a burglary complaint earlier in the week.
He was processed in jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
