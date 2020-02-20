Potsdam Central advanced past Salmon River and Colton-Pierrepont stopped Lisbon Central on the opening night of the Section 10 girls basketball playoffs Wednesday.
Potsdam 46, Salmon River 22: In a Class B opener at the Gillette-Saunders PE Complex gym in Potsdam, the Lady Sandstoners (5-16) steadily worked their way to a commanding 30-8 halftime lead en route to downing the Lady Shamrocks (3-18).
Luca Pecora tallied a season-high 21 points to anchor the winning offense followed by Julia Basford with nine and Katelyn Davis with seven while Sadie Brusso and Seirra Cummings both tallied two.
For Salmon River, Watewennenhawihtha Goodleaf netted five points. Kamea Thomas and Mia Leroux e4ach finished with four. Jacobi Mitchell, Kiyahna Thompson and Meg Martin all chipped in two and Lindsay Martin one.
The Lady Sandstoners will now get set to take on defending Class B champion and top-seeded Canton Central at Jerry Hourihan Gym on Thursday at 6 p.m. The other semifinal slated for Thursday has OFA Gouverneur. The Class B final is scheduled for next Thursday at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium starting at 6 p.m.
CLASS D OPENERS
C-P 41, Lisbon 28: In a Class D opener at Colton, the visiting Lady Golden Knights (6-14) reeled off the first six points of the game before the Lady Colts (10-11) countered with a 14-2 run to close out the half and take a 14-8 lead into the break. Lisbon regouped to close the game to 22-20 heading into the fourth where C-P put together a decisive 19-8 run for the win.
Autumn Erwin came off the bench to lead the winning offense with 12 points followed by Alexus Cuthbert with 10. Emma Clemo and Isabelle Vaccaro added eight points each and Landree Chamberlain the other two.
Alexa McKee, who scored all eight Lisbon points in the first half, finished with 12 in the losing cause. Olivia McLear, Mikaela Buckley and Marissa Robinson all netted four points followed by Kallie Wood with three and Abbagail Flack with one.
The Lady Colts will now head to SUNY Canton on Sunday to take on top-seeded Hammond at 7:45 p.m. in the final game of a quarterfinal round quadruple-header at the Roos Fieldhouse.
The other Class D openers played Wednesday saw St. Regis Falls overwhelm Tupper Lake 50-8 and Hermon-DeKalb drop Morristown 55-26.
Action gets underway at SUNY Canton on Sunday at 1 p.m. with SRF taking on Chateaugay followed at 2:45 p.m. by H-D vs. Heuvelton. The evening twinbill starts at 6 p.m. with defending champion Edwards-Knox taking on Harrisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.