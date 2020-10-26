POTSDAM - The Potsdam Central varsity girls soccer team bounced back from a tough weekend loss on the road to Canton by handing Massena Central its first setback in a 1-0 NAC Central Division win at home on a rain-soaked Monday.
Natalie Cowen broke through for the only goal of the game off an assist from Kennedy Emerson 22 minutes into the game and Taylor Benda handled the eight shots she faced backstopping the shutout.
Sabella Cromie finished with 12 saves for the Lady Red Raiders (3-1), including a pair of diving stops in the second half that kept the Lady Sandstoners (3-2) from adding an insurance goal.
In the lone other Central game played Monday, Franklin Academy traveled to OFA while a pair of West Division matchups saw Norwood-Norfolk and Morristown battle to a 4-4 overtime tie and Lisbon halt Harrisville 2-0.
FA 1, OFA 0: At Ogdensburg, Ryleigh McCauley converted off an assist from Madison Ansari with 2:59 left in regulation to lift the visiting Lady Huskies (3-3) past the Lady Blue Devils (0-6).
Ansari also shared goaltending duties with Taylor Covey with the duo making a combined seven saves backstopping the shutout while Emily Sovie and Emma Chapman stopped a total of seven shots combining to work the OFA crease.
Morristown 4, N-N 4 (OT): At Morristown, the Lady Flyers (1-2-1) opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game on a goal by Emma Wells off an assist from Keely Ashley but the Lady Green Rockets rallied to take a 2-1 lead into half time then gave up the lead two more times in the second half as the teams went on to settle for the high-scoring draw after another 20 minutes of scoreless overtime.
Laurell Vinch tied the game in the 13th minute and Carly Piercey gave Morristown its first lead 11 minutes later assisted by Kassidy Sullivan.
Wells pulled N-N even at 2-2 with an unassisted goal 12 minutes into the second half and the teams would produce another three goals over the next seven minutes in a wild offensive flurry that continued with Madyson Gagnon putting the Lady Green Rockets ahead off an assist from Vinch in the 14th minute, Ashley knotting the score at 3-3 just four minutes after that and Vinch giving Morristown its final lead a minute later.
KJ Belmore pulled the Lady Flyers even one last time with 10 minutes left in regulation.
Both netminders recorded 10 saves with Shelby Vallance working the N-N crease and Emily Showers backstopping the Lady Green Rockets.
C-P 3, SRF 0: At St. Regis Falls, the teams played to a scoreless halftime draw before the Lady Colts (7-1) gradually pulled away in the second half for the win. Kaitlyn Houston notched the eventual game-winner in the 17th minute. Alexus Cuthbert made it 2-0 by finishing off a play set up by Maura Richards and Morgan Cole 10 minutes before Skyler Thomann sealed the win with four minutes remaining assisted by Houston and Kiana Hogle.
Kendall LaMora fielded the seven shots she faced backstopping the shutout while Caydence Rondeau recorded a dozen saves for the Lady Saints (0-5-1).
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Tuesday: E-K at Morristown, Heuvelton at Lisbon, Harrisville at N-N, C-P at Tupper Lake, M-W at P-H, H-D at Hammond, Chateaugay at SRF 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Potsdam at FA, Massena at Canton, Tupper Lake at P-H.
Thursday: E-K at Lisbon, Heuvelton at Hammond, C-P at P-H, H-D at Harrisville, BMC at SRF.
Friday: SLC at SRF 3:45 p.m., Canton at Salmon River, Gouverneur a Potsdam, Harrisville at Heuvelton, N-N at R-K, Chateaugay at Tupper Lake 4:30 p.m., FA at Massena 6 p.m.
Saturday: Hammond at E-K 10 a.m., SLC at C-P 10 a.m., M-W at BMC 10 a.m., H-D at N-N 10 a.m., Lisbon at Morristown 10 a.m., Salmon River at OFA 11 a.m., Tupper Lake at SRF 12 p.m., Canton at Massena 12:30 p.m.
Sunday: FA at Potsdam 2 p.m., SLC at BMC 2 p.m.
Monday: Morristown at Hammond 3 p.m., E-K at Harrisville, Heuvelton at H-D, N-N at Lisbon, SRF at P-H, C-P at M-W, Chateaugay at SLC 7 p.m.
Tuesday: FA at Canton 3 p.m., OFA at Salmon River, Massena at Gouverneur.
