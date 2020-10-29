Potsdam Central held off Franklin Academy while Massena Central fell short to Canton in NAC Central Division varsity girls soccer matchups Wednesday.
Potsdam 2, FA 1: At Malone, the Lady Sandstoners (4-2) scored two goals midway through the first half then outlasted the Lady Huskies (3-4) in the second after giving up an early goal.
Kennedy Emerson opened the scoring in the 15th minute assisted by Katharine Cowen, who made it 2-0 seven minutes later with an unassisted marker that would hold up as the game-winner after Madison Kepfer cut the deficit back to one by finishing off a play set up by Ryleigh McCauley eight minutes into the second.
Taylor Benda fielded the four shots she faced backstopping the shutout while the duo of Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey combined to make 12 saves sharing crease duties for FA.
Canton 1, Massena 0 (OT): Playing on the modified soccer field at Canton after conditions at Roger Dusharm Field were deemed unplayable due to the recent stretch of damp and cold autumn weather, Hannah Reed fashioned the only goal of the game six minutes into the first 10-minute overtime to lift the Lady Golden Bears ((5-1) past the Lady Red Raiders (3-2).
Emily Wentworth turned aside four shots to gain the shutout while Sabella Cromie had nine saves for Massena.
Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Tupper Lake 0: At Parishville, the Lady Panthers (4-1-1) struck for a pair of goals in each half en route to notching their fourth straight win.
Kaitlyn Kirk connected for the only goal P-H would need in the 14th minute assisted by Kelly Bloom, who pushed the lead to 2-0 in the 32nd minute by finishing off a play set up by Kirk and Emma Young.
A similar scoring pattern unfolded in the second half as Kirk converted off an assist from Natalie Snell in the 54th minute and Bloom closed out the scoring nine minutes later assisted by Megan MacWilliams.
Kelsey Farnsworth (3 saves) and Alexys Bond (2 saves) split crease duties for the shutout while Libby Gillis worked the Tupper Lake (0-5-2) crease for 13 stops.
THURSDAY GAMES
In NAC varsity girls soccer games staged on Thursday, a pair of East Division matchups saw Parishville-Hopkinton rally past Colton-Pierrepont 2-1 and Brushton-Moira stop St. Regis Falls 4-0 while the lone West encounter had Lisbon blanking Edwards-Knox 4-0.
P-H 2, C-P 1: At Parishville, the Lady Panthers (5-1-1) overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit in posting their fifth straight win and avenging a season-opening loss to the Lady Colts (8-2).
Kaitlyn Houston opened the scoring for C-P 26 minutes into the game and the lead stood until Kaitlyn Kirk converted on a direct kick from 25 yards out 15 minuts into the second half. Kirk then combined with Kassidy Phippen to set up Kelly Bloom with the eventual game-winner with less than 10 minutes left in regulation.
Kelsey Farnsworth had nine saves backstopping the win while Kendall LaMora handled 13 shots for the Lady Colts, who maintained their lead atop the East standings despite the loss.
BMC 4, SRF 0: At St. Regis Falls, the Lady Panthers (3-4, 3-3) broke away from a 1-0 halftime lead for the win. Kyla Phelan netted the game-winner 15 minutes into the first half. Emma Russell then sandwiched a pair of second-half goals around a singleton by Teaghan Russell.
Natalie Palmer made eight saves working the crease for the shutout while Caydence had 10 stops for the Lady Saints (0-7-1).
-------
SCHEDULE
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Friday: SLC at SRF 3:45 p.m., Canton at Salmon River, N-N at E-K, Chateaugay at Tupper Lake 4:30 p.m., FA at Massena 6 p.m.
Saturday: Hammond at E-K 10 a.m., SLC at C-P 10 a.m., M-W at BMC 10 a.m., H-D at N-N 10 a.m., Lisbon at Morristown 10 a.m., Salmon River at OFA 11 a.m., Tupper Lake at SRF 12 p.m., Canton at Massena 12:30 p.m.
Sunday: FA at Potsdam 2 p.m., SLC at BMC 2 p.m.
Monday: Morristown at Hammond 3 p.m., Heuvelton at H-D, N-N at Lisbon, SRF at P-H, C-P at M-W, Chateaugay at SLC 7 p.m.
Tuesday: FA at Canton 3 p.m., OFA at Salmon River.
