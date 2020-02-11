POTSDAM - The Salmon River girls varsity basketball team defeated Potsdam for its first Northern Athletic Conference Central Division win earlier this winter.
On Monday, it was the Sandstoners turn to pick up their first divisional victory, which came at the expense of the visiting Salmon River Shamrocks.
Potsdam broke over a close contest with a 17-2 run in the third quarter and picked up its first Central Division victory of the season on Monday with a 38-13 win against Salmon River.
The Sandstoners led 9-6 after the opening quarter and were in front 15-8 at the half, then found their shooting touch in the third quarter for the win.
Julia Basford paced the Potsdam contingent (4-15, 1-12) with a game-high 14 points, as Luca Pecora followed with an eight-point outing. Seirra Cummings finished off the win with six points, as Shawna Cummings and sophomore Katelyn Davis contributed four points each. Sadie Brusso accounted for the other two points for Potsdam.
Sophomore Kiyahna Thompson led the Salmon River (3-16, 1-12) effort with five points, including the game’s only three-point basket, while Lindsay Martin, Iohseriio Tabor, Kamea Thomas and Mia Leroux all scored two points.
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday. Salmon River hosts St. Lawrence Central in a 6 p.m. start, while Potsdam entertains division-leading Canton for a 7:15 p.m. opening tip.
OTHER MONDAY GAMES
In other girls Central Division games on Monday, Gouverneur notched a 51-47 victory at Massena and Canton maintain its hold on the division’s top spot with a narrow 45-42 win against visiting Ogdensburg. In East Division action, Madrid-Waddington denied host Norwood-Norfolk 57-49, Colton-Pierrepont produced a 42-28 road win at Parishville-Hopkinton and Brushton-Moira defeated host Tupper Lake 30-21. In the West Division, Hammond continued to dominate with a 79-33 road win at Lisbon, Edwards-Knox drubbed host Heuvelton 56-38 and Harrisville toppled Hermon-Dekalb 59-47.
Gouverneur 51, Massena 47: At the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym, the Lady Wildcats (11-8, 8-5) reversed a 22-20 halftime deficit with a decisive 24-9 run in the third quarter.
Hayleigh Armstrong led the Lady Red Raiders with 11 points followed by Aryssa Hopps with nine. Savannah Gauthier and Laylah Bingham chipped in six points each, Nova LeGrow five, Kailey Peets four, Shaylena Mandigo three and Tsiakoseriio David the other two.
For Gouverneur (11-8, 8-5), Raelin Burns fired through six three-pointers in connecting for a game-high 23 points. Torie Salisbury added seven. Laney Smith and Alexis Devlin tallied five apiece. Shantall Sweet and Shacoria Jackson both finished with four and Cierra Besaw with three.
M-W 57, N-N 49: In a matchup of division leaders at Norfolk, the Lady Yellowjackets (15-3, 13-0) used a 13-2 second-quarter run and 17-2 edge in free throws to halt the Lady Flyers (12-6, 11-2) and clinch sole possession of the regular season title.
Alexis Sullivan struck for a game-high 25 points followed by Emma Plumley with 16 and Jaelynn Uppstrom with nine. Lydia Thomas and Lily LaMere contributed three points each while Anna Brady tallied a free throw.
Kylee Kellison and Brianna Stratton tossed through 13 points each in leading N-N offensively. Emma Schiavone fashioned another 11 points followed by KJ Belmore with seven, Tiffany Fisher with three and Caryn Perretta with two.
C-P 42, P-H 28: At Parishville, the Lady Colts (9-10, 6-7) worked their way to a 19-17 lead after the first quarter then took control with a 15-2 run in the third. Emma Clemmo led all scorers with 11 points in the winning effort. Kiana Hogle chipped in eight followed by Alexus Cuthbert with six. Landree Chamberlain and Jaeleigh Jacot each netted five, Isabelle Vaccaro four and Mattie Lovely three.
Autumn MacWilliams and Sydnie Phippen anchored the scoring for the Lady Panthers (1-18, 1-11) with nine points each. Brenna Woods had a three-pointer. Kelly Bloom, Neveah Phillips and Nisso Rasulova both netted two and Emma Bloom one.
SATURDAY GAME
At Brushton on Saturday, N-N relayed a strong second quarter into a one-sided East Division win in the only NAC girls basketball game. The Lady Flyers pull away from a tightly-contested first quarter in the East Division game in Brushton with a 21-point outburst in the second quarter en route to a 57-29 road win against the BMC Panthers.
Norwood-Norfolk worked its way to a 13-11 lead after the opening eight minutes of play, then scored their 21 points while limiting the BMC girls to just four points during the second quarter for a 34-15 halftime advantage. The Flyers added another 19 points after the break and carried a commanding 53-20 lead into the final eight minutes of regulation.
The Flyers opened up the contest by gaining a 5-2 lead only to have the youthful Panthers rally for a 6-5 advantage. Norwood-Norfolk (12-5) overall went on a 7-0 run to built a 12-6 lead, but the Panthers refused to go away and used a 5-0 spurt to pull to within one point at 12-11. The Flyers, however, scored the final point of the first quarter, went on their 21-4 run in the second quarter and never looked back en route to their 11th divisional win of the season.
Kylee Kellison and Emma Schiavone combined for 40 points, 21 and 19 respectively, to lead the Norwood-Norfolk offense. Schiavone connected on two of the team’s four three-point baskets, while Kayly-Jaye Belmore finished with a five-point game. Brianna Stratton scored four points, as Elsu Bektemir, Shelby Vallance, Caryn Perretta and Stephanie Bock netted two points apiece.
Kennadey Hebert paced the Panthers (4-13, 4-9) with eight points, while Emma Martin, Natalie Palmer and Kyla Phelan tossed in five points each. Palmer tossed in the lone 3-pointer for BMC, while Emma Russell contributed four points and Alyssa Poirier recorded two.
