POTSDAM - The Potsdam Central varsity girls soccer team netted a 3-0 NAC Central Division win at home over Salmon River Central on Thursday.
Kennedy Emerson fashioned two goals and helped set up the other by Luca Pecora as the Lady Sandstoners (6-2) pulled away from a 1-0 halftime lead for the win. Emerson opened the scoring 16 minutes into the game off an assist from Keely Towne then set up Pecora with the second tally early in the second before closing out the scoring off an assist from Katharine Cowen.
Taylor Benda made two saves backstopping the shutout while Brycelan Sunday blocked 14 shots for the the Lady Shamrocks (1-8, 0-8).
The lone other Central game played Thursday saw Canton blank OFA 2-0 while Chateaugay outscored St. Lawrence Central 3-1 in the only East Division matchup and Heuvelton turned back Hermon-DeKalb 2-1 in the sole West Division contest.
Canton 2, OFA 0: At the Ogdensburg turf field, Etta Coburn and Megan LaFlair connected for the second-half goals to spark the Lady Golden Bears (8-2) past the Lady Blue Devils (1-7).
Emily Wentworth fielded the six shots she faced to earn the shutout while Emma Chapman logged 11 stops for OFA.
Chateaugay 3, SLC 1: Under the lights at Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, all the scoring took place in the first half and sophomore Olivia Cook took care of the all the scoring for the visiting Lady Bulldogs (9-1-1).
Cook struck for her first of the night just three minutes into the game assisted by Chloe Champagne but the Lady Larries pulled even less than five minutes later when senior Celeste Gardner converted on a penalty kick after a Chateaugay player was whistled for a handball during a goalmouth scramble.
Cook restored the lead just five minutes after that off another assist from Champagne before adding the insurance goal with 10 minutes left in the half on a penalty kick.
Emma Staples finished with six stops handling crease duties in the win while Kalissa Young recorded 11 save for SLC.
WEDNESDAY GAMES
The only two NAC varsity girls soccer action Wednesday took place in the West Division where Norwood-Norfolk hosted Heuvelton in a game that was suspended late in the first half and Edwards-Knox blanked Hermon-DeKalb 2-0.
N-N vs. Heuvelton: At Norfolk, the teams were locked in a scoreless tie when a Heuvelton players was struck in the face by a sharply kicked ball and slumped to the field, where she remained for several minutes until emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
According to coach Jessica Long, officials immediately suspended the game and should it be resumed, would start with 5:45 left in the first half.
E-K 2, H-D 0: At Russell, Heidi Moore and Maryann Durham connected for goals in the final 11 minutes of regulation to lift the Lady Cougars (2-2) past the Lady Green Demons (1-5).
Kayleigh Allen turned aside four shots backstopping the shutout while Emwery McQuade made 11 saves for H-D.
-------
SCHEDULE
Friday: Morristown at H-D 3:30 p.m., E-K at Heuvelton 3:45 p.m., SRF at M-W 4 p.m., Tupper Lake at SLC 6 p.m.
Saturday: Potsdam at OFA 10 a.m., BMC at P-H 10 a.m., H-D at Morristown 10 a.m., M-W at Chateaugay 10:30 a.m., Hammond at N-N 2 p.m.
Sunday: Chateaugay at BMC 1 p.m., N-N at Lisbon 1 p.m., Hammond at E-K 1 p.m., SRF at SLC 2 p.m., Massena at Salmon River 2 p.m.
Monday: H-D at Lisbon 3 p.m., Heuvelton at Morristown 3:30 p.m., M-W at Tupper Lake 3:30 p.m., E-K at N-N 4 p.m.
Tuesday: C-P at M-W 3:15 p.m., Salmon River at FA 3:30 p.m., E-K at Hammond, 3:30 p.m., N-N at Heuvelton 3:30 p.m., Canton at Potsdam 4 p.m., OFA at Massena 4 p.m., P-H at SLC 4:15 p.m.
