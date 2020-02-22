The Potsdam Central and Massena Central boys hockey teams closed out the regular season on a winning note while Norwood-Norfolk Central came up short Friday night.
All three squads will now gear up for their respective Section 10 playoff tournaments next week with Potsdam playing host to Canton Central in the Division I opener on Wednesday at Pine Street Arena. The winner of that game travels to Clarkson’s Cheel Arena the following Monday night to take on top-seeded Massena Central in the championship game starting at 8 p.m.
Norwood-Norfolk, which clinched a second straight NAC banner, enters as the top seed for the Division II tournament and draws a first-round bye along with second seeded OFA while the other four teams match up for games on Tuesday. Third-seeded Salmon River plays host to the Islanders, which slipped to the sixth after getting blanked 2-0 by NAC rival Franklin Academy in another season finale on Friday. FA will take on fifth-seeded St. Lawrence Central at the Malone Civic Center in the other Division II opener Tuesday.
In the Thursday semifinals, N-N plays host to the winner of the SLC/FA matchup while OFA welcomes the winner of the Islanders at FA. The Division II final is scheduled for the following Monday at Cheel Arena starting at 5 p.m.
All-NAC awards will be presented following each game.
Potsdam 5, Canton 1: In the final game of the NAC Division I season at Pine Street Arena in Potsdam, the Sandstoners (6-10-3, 5-3-2) built a 3-1 lead in the first period then sealed the win with a pair of last-minute goals.
Bryan Jones sparked the winning effort with three goals and an assist. Will Varney (1 assist) and Romano Sergi struck for the other goals. Owen Bartell, Kole Wright, Danner Dorothy, Tyler Berkman and Sam Helenbrook all notched an assist while Cole Eakins worked the crease for 22 saves.
Rhett Palmer finished off a play set up by Trey Bessette and Daniel Mahoney to account for the lone Canton goal. Cade Cheezum handled 23 shots.
Massena 5, Ithaca 2: In a nonleague matchup as the Massena Arena, the Red Raiders (10-8-1), who clinched the NAC regular season title with a 6-3-1 record, skated to a 3-0 lead in the first period then traded goals the rest of the way with the Little Red.
Nick Morrell was in on all five Massena tallies with three goals while helping to set up the other two by linemate Nick Linstad, who also logged an assist in the winning effort along with Connor Terry, Garrett Engstrom and Patrick Barclay. Ben Rogers had a solid night between the pipes for the Red Raiders with a 32-save performance.
Thomas Kopelson had a goal and assist in the losing cause. Zach Neeley netted the other goal while Colden Goodrow and Colin Blakeslee each finished with an assist and Evan Mielbrecht recorded 12 stops handling crease duties.
Plattsburgh 3, N-N 1: At Dominic Zappia Arena, the teams traded first period goals before the Hornets struck for solo goals in the other two periods to come away with the win.
Bobby Voss finished off a play set up by Jayden Grant and Jude for the lone Icemen (11-8-1) goal while Stephen Wagstaff blocked 14 shots.
Hayden Colburn, Ethan Vaughn and Brandt Clark (1 assist) connected for the Plattsburgh goals. John Dublanyk (15 saves) and Ty Calkins (9 saves) combined to backstop the win.
