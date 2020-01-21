The Potsdam Central and Norwood-Norfolk Central boys hockey teams both rallied to salvage 2-2 overtime ties at home and away this past Saturday,
Potsdam 2, Franklin 2 (OT): In the lone NAC matchup of the day at Pine Street Arena, the visiting Huskies (3-7-2, 2-7-1) built a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Sandstoners (2-6-2, 1-1-1) regrouped to gain the draw.
Owen Eells opened the scoring 4:33 into the game by finishing off a play set up by the Lockwood cousins, Seth and Owen. Aadam Fakir made it 2-0 when he converted a feed from Trent King at the 10:28 of the first to increase the Huskies’ lead to 2-0, mark but Potsdam goalie Cole Eakins (30 saves) kept the FA contingent off the board the rest of the way.
Potsdam cut its deficit in half at 9:12 of the middle stanza, when Will Varney struck for his first of two goals on the afternoon off an assist from Romano Sergi. Varney tied the game with just 50 seconds left in regulation assisted by Kole Wright and James Sullivan.
Jeremiah Scharf backstopped the FA effort with 24 saves.
The Sandstoners are slated to travel to the Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls this evening to take on St. Lawrence Central starting at 7 p.m.
N-N 2, Northeastern Clinton 2 (OT): In a nonleague game at Rouses Point, Cade VanBuren pulled the Icemen even at 2-2 with a power play goal set up by Reed Gravlin and Bobby Voss with 7:59 left in the second period and neither team was able to break through from there.
Gravlin gave N-N the early lead when he connected on a play set up by Ryley Ashley and Voss just 2:40 into the game but the Cougars answered with the next two goals as Zachary Miller scored off an assist from Lucas Hemmingway at 12:45 of the first and Sam Bulson struck from Reid LaValley and Noah Gonyo just 1:23 into the second.
Thomas Cafarella turned aside 33 shots working the Icemen crease.
N-N (7-3-1) is slated to face Canton Central at the Canton Pavilion on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m.
The lone NAC boys hockey action Friday night took place in Ogdensburg where host OFA skated to a 3-2 overtime win against Division II rival Salmon River.
The Blue Devils (7-4-1, 5-3) built a 2-1 lead in the first period and held it until the third before regrouping to fashion the overtime game-winner.
Karson LaRose opened the scoring for OFA just 3:05 into the game assisted by Derek Barr but the Shamrocks (4-6, 2-4) pulled even at the 9:55 mark when Khyler Johnson finished off a play set up by Zach Durant and Luke Miller. The Blue Devils regained the lead two minutes later with LaRose converting off an assist from Stephen Morley.
After a scoreless second period, Durant tied the game at 3:45 of the third assited by Connor Lewis and Johnson. Jack Mills then lifted OFA to the win when he struck 3:27 into overtime off an assist from Marc Barr.
Ryan Oakes, Jr., stopped 29 shots for the Shamrocks while Kelson Hooper stood tall making 44 saves in the winning effort.
Salmon River is scheduled to take on NAC rival Massena Central at the Massena Arena this evening starting at 7 p.m.
