Potsdam Central held off Franklin Academy while Massena Central fell short to Canton in NAC Central Division varsity girls soccer matchups Wednesday.
Potsdam 2, FA 1: At Malone, the Lady Sandstoners (4-2) scored two goals midway through the first half then outlasted the Lady Huskies (3-4) in the second after giving up an early goal.
Kennedy Emerson opened the scoring in the 15th minute assisted by Katharine Cowen, who made it 2-0 seven minutes later with an unassisted marker that would hold up as the game-winner after Madison Kepfer cut the deficit back to one by finishing off a play set up by Ryleigh McCauley eight minutes into the second.
Taylor Benda fielded the four shots she faced backstopping the shutout while the duo of Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey combined to make 12 saves sharing crease duties for FA.
Canton 1, Massena 0 (OT): Playing on the modified soccer field at Canton after conditions at Roger Dusharm Field were deemed unplayable due to the recent stretch of damp and cold autumn weather, Hannah Reed fashioned the only goal of the game six minutes into the first 10-minute overtime to lift the Lady Golden Bears ((5-1) past the Lady Red Raiders (3-2).
Emily Wentworth turned aside four shots to gain the shutout while Sabella Cromie had nine saves for Massena.
Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Tupper Lake 0: At Parishville, the Lady Panthers (4-1-1) struck for a pair of goals in each half en route to notching their fourth straight win.
Kaitlyn Kirk connected for the only goal P-H would need in the 14th minute assisted by Kelly Bloom, who pushed the lead to 2-0 in the 32nd minute by finishing off a play set up by Kirk and Emma Young.
A similar scoring pattern unfolded in the second half as Kirk converted off an assist from Natalie Snell in the 54th minute and Bloom closed out the scoring nine minutes later assisted by Megan MacWilliams.
Kelsey Farnsworth (3 saves) and Alexis Bond (2 saves) split crease duties for the shutout while Libby Gillis worked the Tupper Lake (0-5-2) crease for 13 stops.
BOYS SOCCER
In NAC boys soccer action Wednesday, a pair of Central Division games saw Canton halt Massena 2-0 and Franklin Academy blank Potsdam 6-0 while the lone East Division matchup had St. Lawrence Central dropping St. Regis Falls 6-0.
Canton 2, Massena 0: Under the lights at Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, Chris Schuckers headed home a direct kick into the front of the goal by Sam Pfotenhauer 15 minutes into the game and Colin Taylor added an insurance goal with 1:33 left in the first as the Golden Bears ran their undefeated record to 6-0.
Parker Hunt worked the Canton crease for 10 saves to earn the shutout while
Ethan Chatterton was counted on to make 15 saves for the Red Raiders (1-4).
FA 6, Potsdam 0: At the Potsdam turf field, Trent King struck for three goals and Hans Schumacher netted a pair, including the game-winner midway through the first half, as the Huskies (5-2) pulled away from a 2-0 halftime lead. Evan Miller accounted for the other goal while Schmacher also logged an assist along with Jacob Lewis.
Aiden Langdon stopped four shots in posting the shutout while Ansen Herrick made 14 saves working the crease for the Sandstoners (0-6).
SLC 6, SRF 0: At St. Regis Falls, the visiting Larries (3-3) worked their way to a 3-0 halftime lead before Kolbee Converse doubled the final total with three straight goals in the second half.
Hayden Perkins delivered the eventual game-winner 20 minutes into the game assisted by Converse. Evan Smith made it 2-0 eight minutes later off an assist from Connor Foster, who closed out the first-half scoring with an unassisted marker with less than two minutes remaining.
Converse fashioned his natural hattrick with goals in the 22nd, 34th and 40th minutes of the second half with Foster setting up the first and Smith assisting the other two.
Tommy Storrin blocked three shots in posting the shutout while Derek Prevost recorded a dozen saves for the Saints (0-6).
-------
SCHEDULES
BOYS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday: Lisbon at E-K, N-N at Chateaugay, P-H at C-P, SRF at BMC, SLC at M-W.
Friday: Massena at FA, Salmon River at Canton.
Saturday: Morristown at Lisbon 10 a.m., E-K at Hammond 10 a.m., C-P at SLC 10 a.m., Chateaugay at P-H 10 a.m., Massena at Canton 12 p.m.
Sunday: Potsdam at FA 2 p.m., Chateaugay at SRF 2 p.m.
Monday: Hammond at Morristown 3 p.m., M-W at C-P, N-N at BMC, P-H at SRF, H-D at Heuvelton.
Tuesday: Canton at FA 3 p.m., Salmon River at OFA.
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday: C-P at P-H, BMC at SRF.
Friday: SLC at SRF 3:45 p.m., Canton at Salmon River, N-N at R-K, Chateaugay at Tupper Lake 4:30 p.m., FA at Massena 6 p.m.
Saturday: Hammond at E-K 10 a.m., SLC at C-P 10 a.m., M-W at BMC 10 a.m., H-D at N-N 10 a.m., Lisbon at Morristown 10 a.m., Salmon River at OFA 11 a.m., Tupper Lake at SRF 12 p.m., Canton at Massena 12:30 p.m.
Sunday: FA at Potsdam 2 p.m., SLC at BMC 2 p.m.
Monday: Morristown at Hammond 3 p.m., Heuvelton at H-D, N-N at Lisbon, SRF at P-H, C-P at M-W, Chateaugay at SLC 7 p.m.
Tuesday: FA at Canton 3 p.m., OFA at Salmon River.
