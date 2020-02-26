POTSDAM - Making the most of the man-advantage, the Canton Central boys hockey team earned a chance to defend its Section 10 Division I title by rallying to down Potsdam Central in front of a capacity crowd at Pine Street Arena on Wednesday.
The Golden Bears (4-15-1) will now get set to take on top-seeded NAC regular season champion Massena Central in the sectional final on Monday at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena starting at 8 p.m.
In Wednesday night’s matchup, the host Sandstoners (6-11-3) opened the scoring 6:13 into the game when Will Varney knocked the puck into the back of the net through a scramble. Bryan Jones and Eion Ingersoll combined to set up the opening goal.
Canton would pull even with 1:42 left in the first period when Trey Bessette wristed home the rebound of a shot from the left slot by Rhett Palmer for a power play goal that came with a Potsdam player serving a major penalty.
The teams played through a scoreless second period that saw the Sandstoners denied on several good chances late by sophomore netminder Hayden Todd, who finished with 28 stops on the night in backstopping the win.
The Golden Bears took the lead with 2:47 left in regulation when Palmer tucked the puck just inside the left post on a wraparound move from behind the net toward the end of the third penalty kill of the third period for the Sandstoners, who saw their chances of a comeback thwarted by a pair of last-minute penalties. Connor Snell drew the lone assist on the eventual game-winner.
Cole Eakins, one of nine seniors on this year’s Potsdam roster, made 33 saves in the season finale.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
In the two Section 10 Class D girls basketball semifinal matchups on Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium, top-seeded Hammond knocked off defending tournament champion Edwards-Knox 53-38 and second-seeded Heuvelton set up an all-NAC West Division championship game pairing by smothering Chateaugay 38-16.
The Class D final pitting two programs with a total of five NYSPHSAA Class D titles on their resumes is slated for Saturday back at Jerry Welsh Gymnasium starting at 1 p.m.
