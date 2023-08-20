Bureaucrats seem to go out of their way to make government more expensive to operate.
And members of the Biden administration have adopted this as their guiding principle in yet another area. Carrying out capital works projects will — by design — cost taxpayers more money.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced Aug. 8 that it had finalized its process of updating regulations pertaining to the Davis-Bacon Act. The big news here is that construction firms will need to pay higher wages to be considered for federal infrastructure projects.
“In the same week as government data revealed that inflation is stubbornly ticking higher again, the Biden administration put its final stamp of approval on a new rule that will hike the cost of infrastructure projects,” according to a story published Aug. 8 by Reason magazine. “The Department of Labor announced … that it will change how it calculates so-called prevailing wages paid to government contractors working on construction and infrastructure projects. In its announcement of the new rule, the Labor Department claims the changes are meant to ‘modernize Davis-Bacon,’ the 1931 law that governs compensation for federal building projects. Actually, the changes are a significant step backward. [President Joseph R. Biden Jr.] is effectively undoing a major change made by the Reagan administration — changes that were made, fittingly, to help combat inflation. That change, made in 1982, repealed the ‘30% rule’ that guided the process for determining what wages would be paid on which projects. Under the 30% rule, the prevailing wage for any particular area would be based on the highest wages paid to at least 30% of workers within the same area. … Biden, however, is resurrecting the 30% rule, among other changes announced this week. The changes are meant to ensure ‘that the jobs being created under the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda are good jobs, and that workers get the fair wages and benefits they deserve,’ Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su said in a statement.
“You don’t need an advanced degree in accounting to see how that mandate could artificially hike wages on federal projects. The government barred itself from even considering bids that might pay average wages, thereby obligating taxpayers to pay more than they might have had to in an open market. A 1979 report from the General Accounting Office (now the Government Accountability Office) drew a direct link between the wage mandate and inflation: ‘We are recommending that the Congress repeal the Davis-Bacon Act because … the Department of Labor has yet to develop an effective program to issue and maintain accurate wage determinations, and it may be impractical to ever do so. And the act is inflationary and results in unnecessary construction and administrative costs of several hundred million dollars annually,’ the report concluded. Three years later, the Reagan administration approved a new prevailing wage rule based on a weighted average of all wages in a given area. An imperfect solution, but undeniably an improvement.”
Of course, the Labor Department’s recent announcement delighted trade unions. This move will eliminate many smaller-sized contractors who cannot afford to pay the higher wages now required. This means that union shops (which constitute less than 12% of the construction industry, according to Associated Builders and Contractors) will be in better position to dominate the bidding process of all federal infrastructure projects because they pay higher wages.
In December, the Congressional Budget Office released a report showing that repealing the Davis-Bacon Act would save the government $24.3 billion over the next 10 years. But apparently, Bidenomics in this instance isn’t about saving the government — or taxpayers — any money.
The Reason magazine article pointed out that requiring higher wages for construction projects will ensure less work is completed. To counter this, the budget allocated for each project will need to be increased.
U.S. Rep. Virginia A. Foxx, R-North Carolina, chairs the U.S. House of Representative’s Education and the Workforce Committee. She issued this statement regarding the rule change:
“This administration can’t bend over backward far enough to satisfy its union puppet masters. The Wage and Hour Division’s sweeping Davis-Bacon rule change is reckless and irresponsible. Unfortunately, this rule does nothing to ‘modernize’ the Davis-Bacon regulations. Reverting back to a decades-old definition of ‘prevailing wage’ and undermining reforms that were made to a broken system makes no sense to taxpayers and is clearly intended to be a handout to union bosses at the expense of smaller construction companies and their workers. Bowing to union bosses in this way is an egregious breach of trust with America’s workers. This rule will also drastically increase the costs of federal construction projects, leading to fewer completed infrastructure projects and a greater burden on taxpayers. Further, the rule fails to address the outdated wage determination process meaningfully, which has been consistently criticized by the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General for the inaccuracy of collected data. Without changing the underlying collection methods, Davis-Bacon wage rates will continue to be inaccurate and bear little resemblance to true market rates in the construction industry. From every angle, the Biden administration’s Davis-Bacon rule is wrong.”
On Aug. 1, Fitch Rating downgraded its assessment of the ability of the United States to repay its long-term debt. In doing so, it placed a good portion of the blame on poor governance in Washington. The Biden administration’s recent decision to jack up the costs of federal construction projects is another example of what’s wrong.
