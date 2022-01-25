Prievo appointed as trustee

CARTHAGE — During the Jan. 18 meeting of the Carthage Village Board of Trustees, Ernest L. Prievo was formally appointed trustee. Mr. Prievo, who recently retired from the village Water Department, assumes the position vacated by the resignation of Marco J. Franchini in October.
Village president G. Wayne McIlroy said three names were considered to fill the vacant seat. The board decided that with Mr. Prievo’s experience he was the best choice for the appointment. Mr. Prievo’s appointment will be until end of the year and the position will be on the November ballot.
“He’ll be a good help to the board with the upcoming project to upgrade the water system,” said the village president. “He has always lived in the village and has a lot of knowledge.”
Mr. Prievo began working in the village Water Department in 1996 and was the department superintendent for the past decade. He was also Chief Operator of the Carthage/West Carthage Joint Water Filtration Plant.
Mr. McIlroy said Mr. Prievo will be missed in the water department but people are in place to keep the service functioning.
“It’s hard to replace 25 years of experience,” said the village president.
Tyler Pominville, who hired by the village in 2015, was promoted to Assistant Public Works Superintendent effective Jan. 15 and his primary focus will be the water system.
Mr. McIlroy said Mr. Pominville worked under the outgoing water superintendent.
“I think he’ll do a very good job,” he added.
