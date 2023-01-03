CINCINNATI — An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time.
Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night.
“After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” the league said in a statement Tuesday.
Goodell solely is responsible for the decision on if – and when – to play the postponed game.
Hamlin was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the Bills updated his condition Tuesday afternoon.
“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition,” the team said. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”
Hamlin’s family had issued a statement earlier in the day.
“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.
“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”
Other NFL teams took a step back from cameras and microphones on Tuesday.
Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance, which was brought onto the field less than three minutes after Hamlin fell to the ground following his tackle of Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain to the Bills’ 48-yard line. After making the stop, which included a big hit, Hamlin got up and took a step before stumbling and falling backward to the ground. He was removed from the field approximately 15 minutes after collapsing.
Players from both teams crowded into the area near midfield as Hamlin was being worked on. Some Bills players could be seen crying. Both teams went to the locker room once play was eventually suspended following a discussion between Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor near the Bills’ sideline.
Approximately 50 minutes after Hamlin’s injury, McDermott and Taylor were outside of their locker rooms and taking turns talking on the phone. Shortly after that call, the Bills were seen removing their equipment from the field. The announcement of a suspended contest was made minutes later, followed by the game’s postponement.
Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and also gave him oxygen and an IV as they loaded him into the ambulance.
Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, tweeted, “Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”
UC Health, which includes the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, did not make any further statements Monday night or Tuesday.
In a conference call with reporters early Tuesday morning, Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy and health and safety initiatives, said the league would make a determination about the fate of the game at “an appropriate time,” but later announced in a statement that the game would not be resumed this week.
“After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” read the statement. “The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.”
The Bengals were leading 7-3 when action was suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed.
Also on the conference call, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the Bills were flying back to Buffalo overnight, though some players stayed behind to be close to Hamlin. ESPN showed video of wide receiver Stefon Diggs at the hospital shortly after the game was officially postponed. The network reported that Diggs had to convince security to allow him entry to the hospital. The Bills landed in Buffalo at approximately 2:50 a.m.
Hours after the game was postponed, a small gathering of fans remained outside of UC Health in the rain in support of the ailing Hamlin. The crowd dispersed around 2 a.m., but returned on Tuesday morning along with various television news crews.
The NFLPA tweeted, “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”
Higgins posted on Twitter, “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love (prayer hands emoji) (heart emoji)”
Hamlin’s injury cast a pall inside Paycor Stadium, which was rocking with energy for a showdown between two of the top three teams in the AFC. The Bills are 12-3, the Bengals are 11-4.
Hamlin, a second-year pro thrust into a starting role due to a season-ending injury to Bills safety Micah Hyde, has started 13 games for the Bills this season, recording 92 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Pittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.