Former Syracuse University safety Trill Williams signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent on Saturday night moments after the NFL Draft ended.
The versatile 6-foot and 208-pound safety from Yonkers went undrafted and was the highest-rated safety and No. 8 overall player on ESPN’s best available list as the seventh and final round wrapped up.
Syracuse punter Nolan Cooney also signed a free agent contract with the Saints soon after the draft concluded.
Williams was hoping to join his SU teammates from the secondary, safety Andre Cisco and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, who were picked in the third round the night prior. Cisco was selected No. 65 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Melifonwu was taken by the Detroit Lions with the No. 101 pick.
Williams finished his SU career with four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 28 games. He opted out midway through his junior season this past fall to undergo ankle surgery after attempting to play through a torn ligament.
Williams scored touchdowns on a punt return, interception, and fumble recovery during his three SU seasons. He could eventually contribute as a safety or nickel cornerback and would likely begin on special teams for the Saints if he can secure a regular-season roster spot during summer training camp.
Cisco and Melifonwu are each aiming to compete for immediate roles on their respective rebuilding squads after becoming the highest SU tandem selected in the NFL Draft over the last 20 seasons Friday night.
They were the first Orange pairing swept off the draft board through the first three rounds since the trio of Will Allen (22 overall), Eric Downing (75) and linebacker Morlon Greenwood (88) in 2001.
Cisco — the 6-foot-1 and 216-pound All-American safety — left SU as the active FBS leader with 13 career interceptions despite playing just two games as a junior in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL.
“He’s a guy that we all just fell in love with,” said new Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer during his media availability late Friday night on the Jaguars team website.
“He makes a lot of things right, best ball skills we felt in the back end of the draft, and a guy we’ve had a couple incredible Zoom calls with, great background and great character,” Meyer added. “If he wasn’t injured, I think that was a value pick, so we’re real excited about that.”
Melifonwu — the 6-foot-3 and 205-pound cornerback — adds the physicality that new Lions coach Dan Campbell has emphasized to go with his long range and standout coverage and ball-tracking skills.
The third-team All-ACC selection finished with 88 career tackles, 19 passes defended, and three interceptions in his three seasons at SU.
“I’m just looking forward to being a sponge and trying to get on the field as fast as I can,” Melifonwu told Detroit media members via Zoom in a video posted to the Lions team website. “Special teams, corner, anything.”
Two SU players were selected in the NFL Draft for the second straight year with Cisco and Melifonwu following defensive end Alton Robinson (5th round, Seattle Seahawks) and punter Sterling Hofrichter (7th round, Atlanta Falcons) in 2020.
The Orange last had three selections in 2013 when offensive lineman Justin Pugh (19th overall pick), quarterback Ryan Nassib (110) and safety Shamarko Thomas (111) were picked in the first four rounds.
