Potsdam’s Thomaris steps away from squad

Glenn Thomaris, center, stands with fellow former SUNY Potsdam hockey coach Ed Seney, left, and former Potsdam player Chris Lee as a banner is unveiled at the Maxcy Hall Rink in 2018 in honor of Lee’s appearance on the Canadian Olympic team. SUNY Potsdam photo

ELMIRA — The Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Elmira Mammoth announced Monday that head coach Glenn Thomaris, a Potsdam native, has requested a leave of absence due to family matters. He relinquished his coaching duties and Justin Levac was hired as interim head player/coach, the team said.

Thomaris, a former Clarkson University hockey player and longtime college hockey coach at Elmira College and SUNY Potsdam, was hired before the season to lead the expansion Mammoth.

Elmira is 5-16-3 and in fourth place in the Empire Division of the FPHL.

