ELMIRA — The Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Elmira Mammoth announced Monday that head coach Glenn Thomaris, a Potsdam native, has requested a leave of absence due to family matters. He relinquished his coaching duties and Justin Levac was hired as interim head player/coach, the team said.
Thomaris, a former Clarkson University hockey player and longtime college hockey coach at Elmira College and SUNY Potsdam, was hired before the season to lead the expansion Mammoth.
Elmira is 5-16-3 and in fourth place in the Empire Division of the FPHL.
