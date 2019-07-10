Professor honored for ‘patient, thorough’ mentorship of student researchers

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.