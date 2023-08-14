LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 Auxiliary recently presented two VFW Life Members — Kenneth Keefer and Harold Engelhart — with Quilts of Honor.
‘Wrapping each of them in the beautiful quilts made and donated by Tug Hill Quilters, assured the men of our never-ending commitment to them for their service to our country,’ said a VFW auxiliary spokesperson. Mr. Keefer served in the Korean War, and Mr. Engelhart is a World War ll Veteran.
