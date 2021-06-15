Dawson’s Meat Cutting took scoring honors with eight points in Thursday’s action from the Greenbelt Horseshoe League.
S&H Electric scored seven points to hold the league lead.
Results: S&H Electric 7 - William’s Classic Painting 2; Ogdensburg Bowl 6 - Reynolds Excavating 3; Dawson’s Meat Cutting 8 - Trash-Grass-Snow 1
Standings: 1. S&H Electric 15-3
2. Dawson’s Meat Cutting 13-5
3. Reynold’s Excavating 10-8
4. Ogdensburg Bowl 9-9
5. William’s Classic Painting 4-14
6. Trash-Grass-Snow 2-16
