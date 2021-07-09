Like so many sporting events which are re-emerging from the cocoon of COVID-19, summer baseball returned to the OFA Varsity Baseball diamond on Monday night.
A large crowd enjoyed a North Country Youth Sports 15U game between Ogdensburg and Lisbon which staved off a determined rally by the hosts to gain a 7-6 victory and a 2-0 start to the season. Lisbon scored six times in the second inning but needed reliever Tyler Sovie to gain a game-ending strikeout, strand the potential tying run in the seventh inning and save a win for Cooper Rutherford who went the first six innings. The two hurlers combined for nine strikeouts to prevail over a resilient effort by Cam Griffith of Ogdensburg who weathered Lisbon’s six-run second inning and struck out seventh in a determined complete game effort.
“This was a really good game and a really nice win against a good team. We played solid defense, got some key hits and got good pitching from Cooper Rutherford and Tyler Sovie,” said Lisbon Coach Lucas Smith.
Rutherford, Connor Flack, Gabriel Smith and Caleb Ghize singled in the six-run second inning for Lisbon which tallied its eventual tying run in the sixth inning where Sovie singled and scored on a single by Ghize.
Ogdesburg scrambled back into contention with three runs fourth inning where Ryan Mitchell, Seth Sholette and Haydin McDonald singled and Luca LaBella doubled. Mitchell also doubled and scored in the second inning for Ogdensburg which slipped to 0-2 on the season.
“Both teams played good baseball tonight. I was proud of the way we were able to bounce back while batting 14 players,” said Ogdensburg Coach Ryan Griffith.
“We are coming together and we have a good group with a lot of guys who can pitch. Playing in this league is just a great way for our guys to get better.”
OPENING 15U-18U ACTION
Lisbon and Canton split a pair of high-scoring games in the North Country Youth Baseball season openers last week.
In 15-Under action Lisbon prevailed 13-9 on Monday and on Tuesday Canton shaded Lisbon 11-10 in nine innings in 18U action.
In other openers Massena downed Ogdensburg 7-3 in 15U action and Gouverneur blanked Morristown 16-0 in 18U action on Monday.
CANTON WINS 18U OPENER
Canton used four walks and a wild pitch to score three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after Lisbon scored twice in the top of the inning. Sam Roiger, Tanner Hazelton and David Zulsdorf combined to pin the win for Canton.
Erich Zulsdorf rapped two singles and a double and Colby Young singled and doubled to lead Canton and Scotty Ahlfeld, Daven LaFaver, Luke Wentworth and Gavin Thompson all singled.
Jayden Williams rapped a triple and two singles and Tyler Gravlin lined a double and two singles lead Lisbon which also received two singles from Lucas Gravlin and Cooper Rutherford. Griffin Walker, Isaac LaRock and Amando Lazaro all singled.
LISBON 15U WINS
The Lisbon Knights 15U Baseball team weathered a five-run push by Canton in the fourth inning to win their summer schedule opener 13-9.
The big inning for Canton came through walks to Murray and Miller, a single by Redfern and an error on a ball put on play by Ames.
Both offenses were strong at the plate as Lisbon collected nine hits and Canton answered with 10 in the high-scoring affair.
Lisbon jump-started its offense in the first inning when Cooper Rutherford singled and scored a run. Rutherford also pitched the victory allowing three runs in three innings where he allowed four hits and struck out seven and walked none. Lucas Gravlin and Tyler Sovie closed out the game in relief.
Rutherford went 3-4 at the plate to lead Lisbon and Tyler Sovie stole four bases for the Knights who aggressively swiped 11 bases.
Ahlfeld, Redfern and Ames all produced multiple hits for Canton.
“Our defense really came up big in the sixth and seventh innings to help us secure the win. We made some mistakes early but played better down the stretch,” said Lisbon Coach Lucas Smith.
