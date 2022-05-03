Recreational sports: Summer Bowling League opens May 11 at Ogd Bowl
- The Summer Bowling League at Ogdensburg Bowl will begin on May 11 at 7 p.m. The league is open to men’s, women’s and mixed teams and cost of bowling is $8 per person each week.
