Red Raider girls track and field team has successful season

LOWVILLE —The Lowville Academy and Central School varsity girls track and field team, coached by Marjorie Rush, Chris Bach and Mike Newcomb, had an overall regular season record of 4-3.
According to coach Rush, the season highlights included Mackenzie Ples breaking the school record in the steeplechase and sending three individuals to state qualifiers. Taci Smith competed in pentathlon at states; Mackenzie Ples in steeplechase, and Maya Laribee in shot put and discus. The 4 by 800 relay team of Carli Freeman, Brooke Houppert, Brenna Law and Sarah Peebles also competed.
Making the Frontier League All-stars team were Mackenzie Ples in steeplechase and 1500 meter; Taci Smith in long jump and 4x100; Mia Hanselman, triple jump; Lydia DeGeorge, 4x100; Ava Burns, 4x100; Maya Laribee, 4x100 and discus.
“Track and field accomplished a lot in a short window of great running weather,” said coach Rush. “The girls steadily improved throughout the season, resulting in personal best performances and success at the sectional level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.